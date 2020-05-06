2154 Vista Entrada

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Located on one of the best streets in the Bluffs, this is the perfect pool home! The open and airy floor plan brings in tons of natural light....high ceilings in the main living area open up to a beautiful balcony with peek-a-boo views of the bay. The remodeled kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances granite counter tops and a counter bar to enjoy your meals. The wonderful outdoor patio overlooks a lushly landscaped greenbelt and is just steps away from the pool, your own private paradise! A separate laundry area and office are located on the main level. The Bluffs community offers the perfect lifestyle, close to shopping, Back Bay exercise trails, and a wonderful community pool and barbecue area to entertain.