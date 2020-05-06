All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:27 AM

2154 Vista Entrada

2154 Vista Entrada · No Longer Available
Location

2154 Vista Entrada, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

Located on one of the best streets in the Bluffs, this is the perfect pool home! The open and airy floor plan brings in tons of natural light....high ceilings in the main living area open up to a beautiful balcony with peek-a-boo views of the bay. The remodeled kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances granite counter tops and a counter bar to enjoy your meals. The wonderful outdoor patio overlooks a lushly landscaped greenbelt and is just steps away from the pool, your own private paradise! A separate laundry area and office are located on the main level. The Bluffs community offers the perfect lifestyle, close to shopping, Back Bay exercise trails, and a wonderful community pool and barbecue area to entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2154 Vista Entrada have any available units?
2154 Vista Entrada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2154 Vista Entrada have?
Some of 2154 Vista Entrada's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2154 Vista Entrada currently offering any rent specials?
2154 Vista Entrada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2154 Vista Entrada pet-friendly?
No, 2154 Vista Entrada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2154 Vista Entrada offer parking?
Yes, 2154 Vista Entrada offers parking.
Does 2154 Vista Entrada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2154 Vista Entrada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2154 Vista Entrada have a pool?
Yes, 2154 Vista Entrada has a pool.
Does 2154 Vista Entrada have accessible units?
No, 2154 Vista Entrada does not have accessible units.
Does 2154 Vista Entrada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2154 Vista Entrada has units with dishwashers.
Does 2154 Vista Entrada have units with air conditioning?
No, 2154 Vista Entrada does not have units with air conditioning.
