Newport Beach, CA
215 Fernleaf Avenue
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

215 Fernleaf Avenue

215 Fernleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

215 Fernleaf Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
2 BED / 2 BATH FOR $5,500 OR INCLUDE THE DETACHED 1 BED / 1 BATH STUDIO FOR $6,300. This is the rental you have been searching for! It was completely remodeled in 2015 and is impeccable top to bottom with designer touches throughout. The home is located in a prime location on the coveted 200 block, that offers gorgeous views of the ocean from the large front patio. The spacious front unit is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home that features top of the line appliances and finishes throughout. Two sets of french doors opens up to the beautiful open patio with views. The interior offers a remodeled kitchen that boasts Viking appliances, including a wine refrigerator at the wine bar and granite countertops. Bathrooms showcase gorgeous Onyx countertops and detailed tile enhancements in the showers. Enjoy a courtyard in the back with a tranquil water fountain and professional landscape. If you’d like more space, the remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath detached unit that is equipped with a murphy bed, closet and kitchenette. This unit is perfect to use as an office, a playroom or for your out-of-town guests. Enjoy the Village lifestyle by taking advantage of quick and convenient access to all the amenities that Corona del Mar has to offer including the weekend Farmers Market, restaurants, shops, parks and beaches. Welcome home to 215 Fernleaf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Fernleaf Avenue have any available units?
215 Fernleaf Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 215 Fernleaf Avenue have?
Some of 215 Fernleaf Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Fernleaf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
215 Fernleaf Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Fernleaf Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 215 Fernleaf Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 215 Fernleaf Avenue offer parking?
No, 215 Fernleaf Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 215 Fernleaf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Fernleaf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Fernleaf Avenue have a pool?
No, 215 Fernleaf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 215 Fernleaf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 215 Fernleaf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Fernleaf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Fernleaf Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Fernleaf Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Fernleaf Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
