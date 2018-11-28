215 Fernleaf Avenue

Amenities

2 BED / 2 BATH FOR $5,500 OR INCLUDE THE DETACHED 1 BED / 1 BATH STUDIO FOR $6,300. This is the rental you have been searching for! It was completely remodeled in 2015 and is impeccable top to bottom with designer touches throughout. The home is located in a prime location on the coveted 200 block, that offers gorgeous views of the ocean from the large front patio. The spacious front unit is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home that features top of the line appliances and finishes throughout. Two sets of french doors opens up to the beautiful open patio with views. The interior offers a remodeled kitchen that boasts Viking appliances, including a wine refrigerator at the wine bar and granite countertops. Bathrooms showcase gorgeous Onyx countertops and detailed tile enhancements in the showers. Enjoy a courtyard in the back with a tranquil water fountain and professional landscape. If you’d like more space, the remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath detached unit that is equipped with a murphy bed, closet and kitchenette. This unit is perfect to use as an office, a playroom or for your out-of-town guests. Enjoy the Village lifestyle by taking advantage of quick and convenient access to all the amenities that Corona del Mar has to offer including the weekend Farmers Market, restaurants, shops, parks and beaches. Welcome home to 215 Fernleaf.