2144 Port Durness Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

SHORT OR LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY in the very desirable Port Streets neighborhood. This well maintained home has been expanded from the original model and now offers 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with beautiful sunset and city light views from the 9900 sf elevated lot. Enjoy a bright remodeled kitchen with a large living area and wood floors and two spacious master suites...one on each level. Walk to all the community pools, spas, greenbelts, parks, Anderson Elementary, and world class shopping and dining. Welcome home to 2144 Port Durness!