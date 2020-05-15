All apartments in Newport Beach
2144 Port Durness Place

2144 Port Durness Place · No Longer Available
Location

2144 Port Durness Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
SHORT OR LONG TERM LEASE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY in the very desirable Port Streets neighborhood. This well maintained home has been expanded from the original model and now offers 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with beautiful sunset and city light views from the 9900 sf elevated lot. Enjoy a bright remodeled kitchen with a large living area and wood floors and two spacious master suites...one on each level. Walk to all the community pools, spas, greenbelts, parks, Anderson Elementary, and world class shopping and dining. Welcome home to 2144 Port Durness!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2144 Port Durness Place have any available units?
2144 Port Durness Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2144 Port Durness Place have?
Some of 2144 Port Durness Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2144 Port Durness Place currently offering any rent specials?
2144 Port Durness Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2144 Port Durness Place pet-friendly?
No, 2144 Port Durness Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2144 Port Durness Place offer parking?
Yes, 2144 Port Durness Place does offer parking.
Does 2144 Port Durness Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2144 Port Durness Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2144 Port Durness Place have a pool?
Yes, 2144 Port Durness Place has a pool.
Does 2144 Port Durness Place have accessible units?
No, 2144 Port Durness Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2144 Port Durness Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2144 Port Durness Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2144 Port Durness Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2144 Port Durness Place does not have units with air conditioning.
