Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Great single story Three Bedroom / 2 bath townhome located in a pristine community called the Original Bluffs. This home is available for short term or longer term. It is completely furnished and is located on the large green belt over looking the reflection pond. This home was completely remodeled 3 years ago. Truly a must see.