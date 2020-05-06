All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 213 VIA CORDOVA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
213 VIA CORDOVA
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

213 VIA CORDOVA

213 Via Cordova · (310) 500-8213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

213 Via Cordova, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
playground
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
internet access
Delight in 2,980 square feet of luxury beach living. Enjoy the enchanting lifestyle of Lido Island from this lovely, fully furnished, 4 bedroom residence on an oversized lot. The living/family rooms open to a large, private, outdoor patio that is conducive to outdoor entertaining, dining alfresco or simply relaxing. Enhanced and enlarged to provide additional living space. Tastefully renovated and upgraded throughout, this wonderful home incorporates warmth and charm while offering the finest in beach living. The property includes 4 bedrooms, romantic master suite with outdoor terrace, dining, living, family room and handsome gourmet kitchen. Steps to the water, tot lots, private beaches, snack shack, club house and more! For your convenience, bicycles, beach equipment, beach towels, and linens are included. Gardner, cable, wifi, and trash are taken care of by owner. Agents see private remarks. Short-term lease is available (1 month minimum). Call for Summer rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 VIA CORDOVA have any available units?
213 VIA CORDOVA has a unit available for $15,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 VIA CORDOVA have?
Some of 213 VIA CORDOVA's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 VIA CORDOVA currently offering any rent specials?
213 VIA CORDOVA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 VIA CORDOVA pet-friendly?
No, 213 VIA CORDOVA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 213 VIA CORDOVA offer parking?
Yes, 213 VIA CORDOVA offers parking.
Does 213 VIA CORDOVA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 VIA CORDOVA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 VIA CORDOVA have a pool?
No, 213 VIA CORDOVA does not have a pool.
Does 213 VIA CORDOVA have accessible units?
No, 213 VIA CORDOVA does not have accessible units.
Does 213 VIA CORDOVA have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 VIA CORDOVA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 VIA CORDOVA have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 VIA CORDOVA does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 213 VIA CORDOVA?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity