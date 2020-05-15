All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

212 Via Quito

212 Via Quito · (949) 945-8176
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

212 Via Quito, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
Enjoy indoor-outdoor living with this wonderful Santa Barbara style home! Situated on an extra-wide 40’ lot with a large wrap-around patio and grassy area, the home is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. Recently remodeled with new flooring, lighting, fresh carpet & paint, and beautiful landscaping, the home offers an open floorplan and is approximately 2550 sqft. Features include a great-room design on the lower level including a large bathroom & shower. Upstairs, enjoy the Cathedral-vaulted ceilings, 3 skylights, oversized bedrooms, and 2 large bathrooms. If you're in need of a 4th bedroom, the generous sized front bedroom can easily accommodate for this. There’s also an area large enough to create a study nook/office space in the upstairs hall area. Enjoy casual island living, with strolls to the clubhouse beach, tennis courts, and parks. Or hop on your bike and experience world-class shopping and dining in the Lido Marina Village area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Via Quito have any available units?
212 Via Quito has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Via Quito have?
Some of 212 Via Quito's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Via Quito currently offering any rent specials?
212 Via Quito isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Via Quito pet-friendly?
No, 212 Via Quito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 212 Via Quito offer parking?
Yes, 212 Via Quito does offer parking.
Does 212 Via Quito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Via Quito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Via Quito have a pool?
No, 212 Via Quito does not have a pool.
Does 212 Via Quito have accessible units?
No, 212 Via Quito does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Via Quito have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 Via Quito has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Via Quito have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Via Quito does not have units with air conditioning.
