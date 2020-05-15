212 Via Quito

Amenities

Enjoy indoor-outdoor living with this wonderful Santa Barbara style home! Situated on an extra-wide 40’ lot with a large wrap-around patio and grassy area, the home is perfect for entertaining and enjoying the outdoors. Recently remodeled with new flooring, lighting, fresh carpet & paint, and beautiful landscaping, the home offers an open floorplan and is approximately 2550 sqft. Features include a great-room design on the lower level including a large bathroom & shower. Upstairs, enjoy the Cathedral-vaulted ceilings, 3 skylights, oversized bedrooms, and 2 large bathrooms. If you're in need of a 4th bedroom, the generous sized front bedroom can easily accommodate for this. There’s also an area large enough to create a study nook/office space in the upstairs hall area. Enjoy casual island living, with strolls to the clubhouse beach, tennis courts, and parks. Or hop on your bike and experience world-class shopping and dining in the Lido Marina Village area.