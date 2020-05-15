All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2101 Aralia Street

2101 Aralia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Aralia Street, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Charming single level remodeled pool home on a large and sunny lot in Eastbluff. NEWLY PAINTED AND TOTALLY COVID CLEAN!!! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with separate family room, living room, and dining room areas. Wood burning fireplaces in both the living room and the family room. Remodeled kitchen and master bath. Newer kitchen appliances include double wall ovens, refrigerator and cook top. Inside laundry room with gas washer/dryer hook ups, and an oversized 2 car garage. Located in a safe and super friendly cul de sac, this home is in EASTBLUFF, within the Newport-Mesa school district with access to top rated educations institutions K-12 in addition to easy access to Our Lady Queen of Angels private school. Also nearby is world class shopping and dining at Fashion Island, the quaint seaside village and beaches of Corona del Mar, Balboa Island, and Newport’s treasured nature preserve, the Back Bay, offering miles of running, hiking, and biking trails. Solar panels provide heat for pool. New roof, new siding, new windows and sliding doors throughout, newer flooring! A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 Aralia Street have any available units?
2101 Aralia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2101 Aralia Street have?
Some of 2101 Aralia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 Aralia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2101 Aralia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 Aralia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2101 Aralia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2101 Aralia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2101 Aralia Street does offer parking.
Does 2101 Aralia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 Aralia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 Aralia Street have a pool?
Yes, 2101 Aralia Street has a pool.
Does 2101 Aralia Street have accessible units?
No, 2101 Aralia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 Aralia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 Aralia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2101 Aralia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2101 Aralia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
