2101 Aralia Street

Charming single level remodeled pool home on a large and sunny lot in Eastbluff. NEWLY PAINTED AND TOTALLY COVID CLEAN!!! 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with separate family room, living room, and dining room areas. Wood burning fireplaces in both the living room and the family room. Remodeled kitchen and master bath. Newer kitchen appliances include double wall ovens, refrigerator and cook top. Inside laundry room with gas washer/dryer hook ups, and an oversized 2 car garage. Located in a safe and super friendly cul de sac, this home is in EASTBLUFF, within the Newport-Mesa school district with access to top rated educations institutions K-12 in addition to easy access to Our Lady Queen of Angels private school. Also nearby is world class shopping and dining at Fashion Island, the quaint seaside village and beaches of Corona del Mar, Balboa Island, and Newport’s treasured nature preserve, the Back Bay, offering miles of running, hiking, and biking trails. Solar panels provide heat for pool. New roof, new siding, new windows and sliding doors throughout, newer flooring! A MUST SEE!!!