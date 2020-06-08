All apartments in Newport Beach
210 Opal Front House
210 Opal Front House

210 Opal Avenue · (808) 721-6330
Location

210 Opal Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 210 Opal Ave. · Avail. now

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
extra storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bedroom Furnished Winter Rental on Balboa Island - *Furnished Winter 9 month ONLY Starting in Mid September 2020 and ending Mid June 2021*

Quintessential Balboa Island 3 Bed, 2 Bath beach house centrally located on the island with equal access to Balboa Ferry and historic Marine Avenue. This home features an open, airy living room with high ceilings and plenty of natural light.
The front Patio is oversized and perfect for family gatherings. Enjoy comfortable outdoor dining with a large patio table and chairs and a gas BBQ.
Stepping inside, the kitchen has plenty of counter space for preparing food and extra storage. There is a master bedroom with ensuite bath, two bedrooms with shared bath, and a sleeper sofa in the living room to accommodate extra guests.
For your convenience, there is 1 parking spot and a washer and dryer in the shared garage. This beach house is in prime location on Balboa Island.
Go for a walk around the Island and stroll along historic Marine Avenue. Indulge in one of Balboa Island's famous frozen banana or a Balboa Bar. Explore the area via the ferry to visit the Balboa Village on the Peninsula and take in the views of the Balboa Pier. Rent a bike, jet ski, stand up paddle board, or kayak.

Whale watching, and deep-sea fishing trips are close by with many boats that leave the Balboa Pavilion daily. On Balboa Island you can relax along the pristine beaches, go surfing nearby, check out the FUN ZONE, and grab a bite to eat at one of the many fine restaurants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4892706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Opal Front House have any available units?
210 Opal Front House has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 Opal Front House have?
Some of 210 Opal Front House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Opal Front House currently offering any rent specials?
210 Opal Front House isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Opal Front House pet-friendly?
No, 210 Opal Front House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 210 Opal Front House offer parking?
Yes, 210 Opal Front House does offer parking.
Does 210 Opal Front House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Opal Front House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Opal Front House have a pool?
No, 210 Opal Front House does not have a pool.
Does 210 Opal Front House have accessible units?
No, 210 Opal Front House does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Opal Front House have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Opal Front House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Opal Front House have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Opal Front House does not have units with air conditioning.
