210 Opal Front House

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage bbq/grill extra storage furnished

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

3 Bedroom Furnished Winter Rental on Balboa Island - *Furnished Winter 9 month ONLY Starting in Mid September 2020 and ending Mid June 2021*



Quintessential Balboa Island 3 Bed, 2 Bath beach house centrally located on the island with equal access to Balboa Ferry and historic Marine Avenue. This home features an open, airy living room with high ceilings and plenty of natural light.

The front Patio is oversized and perfect for family gatherings. Enjoy comfortable outdoor dining with a large patio table and chairs and a gas BBQ.

Stepping inside, the kitchen has plenty of counter space for preparing food and extra storage. There is a master bedroom with ensuite bath, two bedrooms with shared bath, and a sleeper sofa in the living room to accommodate extra guests.

For your convenience, there is 1 parking spot and a washer and dryer in the shared garage. This beach house is in prime location on Balboa Island.

Go for a walk around the Island and stroll along historic Marine Avenue. Indulge in one of Balboa Island's famous frozen banana or a Balboa Bar. Explore the area via the ferry to visit the Balboa Village on the Peninsula and take in the views of the Balboa Pier. Rent a bike, jet ski, stand up paddle board, or kayak.



Whale watching, and deep-sea fishing trips are close by with many boats that leave the Balboa Pavilion daily. On Balboa Island you can relax along the pristine beaches, go surfing nearby, check out the FUN ZONE, and grab a bite to eat at one of the many fine restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4892706)