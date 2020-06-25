All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:12 PM

210 Collins Avenue

210 Collins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

210 Collins Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Opportunity to lease a completely remodeled front house in premier location on Balboa Island. This home exudes all of the island's quintessential charm yet offers a completely remodeled home for modern day enjoyment. The kitchen has new cabinetry with abundant storage, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The bathroom is completely remodeled with designer tile, oversized free standing shower and a vanity with exposed shelving. The living room offers a brick fireplace to create warmth and ambiance. This special property boasts both a front and rear patio. The front is ideal for taking in the lovely Balboa Island climate while the back is covered and enjoys a built-in with beverage refrigerator and ceiling fan- becoming an extension of your living space. A 2 car attached garage with epoxy flooring, dedicated laundry and outdoor shower complete this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Collins Avenue have any available units?
210 Collins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 210 Collins Avenue have?
Some of 210 Collins Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Collins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
210 Collins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Collins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 210 Collins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 210 Collins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 210 Collins Avenue offers parking.
Does 210 Collins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Collins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Collins Avenue have a pool?
No, 210 Collins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 210 Collins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 210 Collins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Collins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Collins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Collins Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Collins Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
