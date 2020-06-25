210 Collins Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Opportunity to lease a completely remodeled front house in premier location on Balboa Island. This home exudes all of the island's quintessential charm yet offers a completely remodeled home for modern day enjoyment. The kitchen has new cabinetry with abundant storage, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The bathroom is completely remodeled with designer tile, oversized free standing shower and a vanity with exposed shelving. The living room offers a brick fireplace to create warmth and ambiance. This special property boasts both a front and rear patio. The front is ideal for taking in the lovely Balboa Island climate while the back is covered and enjoys a built-in with beverage refrigerator and ceiling fan- becoming an extension of your living space. A 2 car attached garage with epoxy flooring, dedicated laundry and outdoor shower complete this lovely home.