208 29th Street

2 bedroom, 1 bath beach rental. Close to the beach, pier, and restaurants/bars. Property is offered for a 1 year term starting September 1 for $3250 per month turnkey furnished. DirecTV is included with two boxes as is High Speed WiFi. Experience a tastefully-appointed nautical theme in this rear, upper 2 bedroom/1 bath unit, just one block from the best beach in town. Spacious, open-beamed ceilings with original "beach house" woodwork enhances the open floorplan of living room to dining area to full kitchen, all in one space. Large outdoor balcony deck. Within walking distance, residents have easy access to the major grocery store, both high end and casual dining establishments, shops, excursions, recreation and many commercial conveniences.

PARKING: 1 space in shared double garage for a small/midsize vehicle. General street parking can also be utilized in the area (metered and unmetered).



LAUNDRY: Coin-operated laundry facilities are located in the garage and are shared with the other unit.