All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 208 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
208 29th Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:48 PM

208 29th Street

208 29th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

208 29th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
2 bedroom, 1 bath beach rental. Close to the beach, pier, and restaurants/bars. Property is offered for a 1 year term starting September 1 for $3250 per month turnkey furnished. DirecTV is included with two boxes as is High Speed WiFi. Experience a tastefully-appointed nautical theme in this rear, upper 2 bedroom/1 bath unit, just one block from the best beach in town. Spacious, open-beamed ceilings with original "beach house" woodwork enhances the open floorplan of living room to dining area to full kitchen, all in one space. Large outdoor balcony deck. Within walking distance, residents have easy access to the major grocery store, both high end and casual dining establishments, shops, excursions, recreation and many commercial conveniences.
PARKING: 1 space in shared double garage for a small/midsize vehicle. General street parking can also be utilized in the area (metered and unmetered).

LAUNDRY: Coin-operated laundry facilities are located in the garage and are shared with the other unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 29th Street have any available units?
208 29th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 208 29th Street have?
Some of 208 29th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 29th Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 29th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 208 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 208 29th Street offers parking.
Does 208 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 29th Street have a pool?
No, 208 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 208 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 29th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College