20320 Estuary Lane
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

20320 Estuary Lane

20320 Estuary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

20320 Estuary Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Stunning Newport Beach home in Newport Palisades. This home has tons of upgrades! Chef's kitchen with upgraded Stainless Steel appliances, and Granite counter tops. This living room features wood laminate floors open to the kitchen and large balcony. Master suite on third floor with en-suite bathroom that includes a glass enclosed shower, large bathtub, dual sinks with marble counter tops and a large walk-in closet. Laundry room located on the third floor. Lower level bedroom features a sliding glass door to the backyard with AstroTurf!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20320 Estuary Lane have any available units?
20320 Estuary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20320 Estuary Lane have?
Some of 20320 Estuary Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20320 Estuary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20320 Estuary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20320 Estuary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20320 Estuary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 20320 Estuary Lane offer parking?
No, 20320 Estuary Lane does not offer parking.
Does 20320 Estuary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20320 Estuary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20320 Estuary Lane have a pool?
No, 20320 Estuary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20320 Estuary Lane have accessible units?
No, 20320 Estuary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20320 Estuary Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20320 Estuary Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20320 Estuary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20320 Estuary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
