20320 Estuary Lane

Stunning Newport Beach home in Newport Palisades. This home has tons of upgrades! Chef's kitchen with upgraded Stainless Steel appliances, and Granite counter tops. This living room features wood laminate floors open to the kitchen and large balcony. Master suite on third floor with en-suite bathroom that includes a glass enclosed shower, large bathtub, dual sinks with marble counter tops and a large walk-in closet. Laundry room located on the third floor. Lower level bedroom features a sliding glass door to the backyard with AstroTurf!!!