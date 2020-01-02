All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
2006 Port Cardiff Place
2006 Port Cardiff Place

2006 Port Cardiff Place · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Port Cardiff Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Custom built with quality craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, this stunning 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom Cape Cod home sits on one of the largest lots in the premier family neighborhood of Harbor View Homes. A spacious entry with a soaring ceiling two stories high welcomes family and guests into the formal living and dining rooms, while the large island kitchen with a walk-in pantry and built-in breakfast nook flows into the spacious family room. Gorgeous, reclaimed hardwood floors from an 18th century barn extend throughout this entire space. A workout room, large study loft with two computer stations, inside laundry room and salt water pool complete the abundant amenities of this fabulous property that offers a comfortable lifestyle with plenty of space for indoor and outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Port Cardiff Place have any available units?
2006 Port Cardiff Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2006 Port Cardiff Place have?
Some of 2006 Port Cardiff Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Port Cardiff Place currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Port Cardiff Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Port Cardiff Place pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Port Cardiff Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2006 Port Cardiff Place offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Port Cardiff Place does offer parking.
Does 2006 Port Cardiff Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Port Cardiff Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Port Cardiff Place have a pool?
Yes, 2006 Port Cardiff Place has a pool.
Does 2006 Port Cardiff Place have accessible units?
No, 2006 Port Cardiff Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Port Cardiff Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 Port Cardiff Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2006 Port Cardiff Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2006 Port Cardiff Place does not have units with air conditioning.
