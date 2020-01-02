2006 Port Cardiff Place

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool

Custom built with quality craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, this stunning 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom Cape Cod home sits on one of the largest lots in the premier family neighborhood of Harbor View Homes. A spacious entry with a soaring ceiling two stories high welcomes family and guests into the formal living and dining rooms, while the large island kitchen with a walk-in pantry and built-in breakfast nook flows into the spacious family room. Gorgeous, reclaimed hardwood floors from an 18th century barn extend throughout this entire space. A workout room, large study loft with two computer stations, inside laundry room and salt water pool complete the abundant amenities of this fabulous property that offers a comfortable lifestyle with plenty of space for indoor and outdoor entertaining.