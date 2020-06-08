All apartments in Newport Beach
2003 Clay St.

2003 Clay St · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Clay St, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Cliff Haven

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed, 1 Bath, Downstairs Apartment (No one above you), Galley Kitchen, Gas Stove/Oven, Living Room, Patio, 1 car garage. Located near Beach. In the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

Cross Streets: Clay St. / Irvine Ave.

To View the Property please visit: www.rently.com
Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Clay St. have any available units?
2003 Clay St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2003 Clay St. have?
Some of 2003 Clay St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Clay St. currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Clay St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Clay St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Clay St. is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Clay St. offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Clay St. offers parking.
Does 2003 Clay St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Clay St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Clay St. have a pool?
No, 2003 Clay St. does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Clay St. have accessible units?
No, 2003 Clay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Clay St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 Clay St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Clay St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Clay St. does not have units with air conditioning.
