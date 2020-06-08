All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 200 McNeil Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
200 McNeil Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

200 McNeil Lane

200 Mcneil Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

200 Mcneil Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
parking
Spectacular Condominium on Ground Floor in Fantastic Quiet and Private Location in Gated Community of Versailles Near Hoag Hospital * Upgrades Galore * Luxurious touches in this condo is unlike any other you have seen! Quality appointments include: Details Abound Custom Fireplace Mantle; Solid Hardwood Flooring; Inside Laundry with Washer and Dryer; Custom Built-Ins in Living Room; Rubbed Bronze Fixtures; Highly remodeled Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless-Steel Appliances including Professional Jenn-Air Refrigerator; Plush Carpet in Bedrooms; Crown Moldings; Under-Cabinet Lighting; Solid Hardwood Distressed-Panel Doors on Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Closets; All-Remodeled Bathrooms with Gorgeous Tile Work, Fixtures, Mirrors, and Granite Counters; Recessed Lighting Throughout; Plantation Shutters; and Much More... This is truly a Gem with incredible craftsmanship in Newport Beach. This Condo is on First Floor. If Applicants have 2 vehicles, HOA will issue a permit for outside parking for $10 per month. Available as of March 25/2020. Owner may consider one pet. For more information, please call Jeff at (949)378-1242.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 McNeil Lane have any available units?
200 McNeil Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 200 McNeil Lane have?
Some of 200 McNeil Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 McNeil Lane currently offering any rent specials?
200 McNeil Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 McNeil Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 McNeil Lane is pet friendly.
Does 200 McNeil Lane offer parking?
Yes, 200 McNeil Lane offers parking.
Does 200 McNeil Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 McNeil Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 McNeil Lane have a pool?
No, 200 McNeil Lane does not have a pool.
Does 200 McNeil Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 200 McNeil Lane has accessible units.
Does 200 McNeil Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 McNeil Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 McNeil Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 McNeil Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College