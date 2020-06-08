200 McNeil Lane

Amenities

Spectacular Condominium on Ground Floor in Fantastic Quiet and Private Location in Gated Community of Versailles Near Hoag Hospital * Upgrades Galore * Luxurious touches in this condo is unlike any other you have seen! Quality appointments include: Details Abound Custom Fireplace Mantle; Solid Hardwood Flooring; Inside Laundry with Washer and Dryer; Custom Built-Ins in Living Room; Rubbed Bronze Fixtures; Highly remodeled Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless-Steel Appliances including Professional Jenn-Air Refrigerator; Plush Carpet in Bedrooms; Crown Moldings; Under-Cabinet Lighting; Solid Hardwood Distressed-Panel Doors on Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Closets; All-Remodeled Bathrooms with Gorgeous Tile Work, Fixtures, Mirrors, and Granite Counters; Recessed Lighting Throughout; Plantation Shutters; and Much More... This is truly a Gem with incredible craftsmanship in Newport Beach. This Condo is on First Floor. If Applicants have 2 vehicles, HOA will issue a permit for outside parking for $10 per month. Available as of March 25/2020. Owner may consider one pet. For more information, please call Jeff at (949)378-1242.