Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

2 Belfort

2 Belfort · No Longer Available
Location

2 Belfort, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous single family residence situated in a cul-de-sac location with extra large lot. Situated in prestigious gated community of ST Michel. 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Main floor bedroom and full bathroom. Newly renovated with wood look tiled floors throughout downstairs, New paint and carpet. refinished white kitchen cabinets. High vaulted ceilings, dramatic spiral staircase at entry. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace. Separate formal living and dining rooms. Extremely private yard with beautiful cascading waterfall fountain. Huge walk in closets, good sized rooms and inside laundry. Water softener and filtration system. Walk to community spa and 2 pools. Also close to neighborhood park, school and grocery store.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Belfort have any available units?
2 Belfort doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2 Belfort have?
Some of 2 Belfort's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Belfort currently offering any rent specials?
2 Belfort is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Belfort pet-friendly?
No, 2 Belfort is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2 Belfort offer parking?
No, 2 Belfort does not offer parking.
Does 2 Belfort have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Belfort does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Belfort have a pool?
Yes, 2 Belfort has a pool.
Does 2 Belfort have accessible units?
No, 2 Belfort does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Belfort have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Belfort does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Belfort have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Belfort does not have units with air conditioning.
