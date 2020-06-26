Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Gorgeous single family residence situated in a cul-de-sac location with extra large lot. Situated in prestigious gated community of ST Michel. 4 bedrooms with 3 full baths. Main floor bedroom and full bathroom. Newly renovated with wood look tiled floors throughout downstairs, New paint and carpet. refinished white kitchen cabinets. High vaulted ceilings, dramatic spiral staircase at entry. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Family room with fireplace. Separate formal living and dining rooms. Extremely private yard with beautiful cascading waterfall fountain. Huge walk in closets, good sized rooms and inside laundry. Water softener and filtration system. Walk to community spa and 2 pools. Also close to neighborhood park, school and grocery store.