Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:09 AM

1957 Port Bristol Circle

1957 Port Bristol Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1957 Port Bristol Circle, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
Inner Loop Custom Home in Harbor View Port Streets. Dream kitchen includes a La Cornue range, sub-zero refrigerator and freezer, cherry wood kitchen island with barstool seating and custom cabinets. Breakfast nook and family room boasts a bright layout with custom built-ins, and access to the landscaped backyard. On the second floor, the master suite is accentuated by a private deck, and spacious master closet, and en suite bathroom with dual vanities, comfortable bathtub and large walk-in shower. This home includes wood floors, vaulted ceilings and stained glass - bringing a stunning warm feel to this home. This home is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy all the Port Streets have to offer including community clubhouses and pools and green belt in addition to award winning Andersen Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1957 Port Bristol Circle have any available units?
1957 Port Bristol Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1957 Port Bristol Circle have?
Some of 1957 Port Bristol Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1957 Port Bristol Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1957 Port Bristol Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1957 Port Bristol Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1957 Port Bristol Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1957 Port Bristol Circle offer parking?
No, 1957 Port Bristol Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1957 Port Bristol Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1957 Port Bristol Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1957 Port Bristol Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1957 Port Bristol Circle has a pool.
Does 1957 Port Bristol Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 1957 Port Bristol Circle has accessible units.
Does 1957 Port Bristol Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1957 Port Bristol Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1957 Port Bristol Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1957 Port Bristol Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
