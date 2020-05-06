1957 Port Bristol Circle

Amenities

Inner Loop Custom Home in Harbor View Port Streets. Dream kitchen includes a La Cornue range, sub-zero refrigerator and freezer, cherry wood kitchen island with barstool seating and custom cabinets. Breakfast nook and family room boasts a bright layout with custom built-ins, and access to the landscaped backyard. On the second floor, the master suite is accentuated by a private deck, and spacious master closet, and en suite bathroom with dual vanities, comfortable bathtub and large walk-in shower. This home includes wood floors, vaulted ceilings and stained glass - bringing a stunning warm feel to this home. This home is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy all the Port Streets have to offer including community clubhouses and pools and green belt in addition to award winning Andersen Elementary.