1955 Port Laurent Place Available 04/15/20 Lovely Single Family Home with a Pool/Jacuzzi - Lovely single-family home in highly sought after Port Streets neighborhood. The 4-bedroom, 3 bath home includes beautiful formal living room and dining room with French limestone fireplace and white honed travertine floor. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, travertine counters and solid wood floors. New carpet and freshly painted. Enclosed lap pool and spa with automatic pool cover. New master bath with granite and travertine and jacuzzi tub. Surrounding area is filled with sports parks, community clubhouse with resort style pools, barbecues, play grounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields and award-winning Anderson elementary school. Easy walking distance to Fashion Island, library and beach. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable and Internet, trash, sewer, water, gardener and pool service. Pets Ok.



(RLNE4776470)