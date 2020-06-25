All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
1955 Port Laurent Place
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1955 Port Laurent Place

1955 Port Laurent Place · No Longer Available
Location

1955 Port Laurent Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
1955 Port Laurent Place Available 04/15/20 Lovely Single Family Home with a Pool/Jacuzzi - Lovely single-family home in highly sought after Port Streets neighborhood. The 4-bedroom, 3 bath home includes beautiful formal living room and dining room with French limestone fireplace and white honed travertine floor. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, travertine counters and solid wood floors. New carpet and freshly painted. Enclosed lap pool and spa with automatic pool cover. New master bath with granite and travertine and jacuzzi tub. Surrounding area is filled with sports parks, community clubhouse with resort style pools, barbecues, play grounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields and award-winning Anderson elementary school. Easy walking distance to Fashion Island, library and beach. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, cable and Internet, trash, sewer, water, gardener and pool service. Pets Ok.

(RLNE4776470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 Port Laurent Place have any available units?
1955 Port Laurent Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1955 Port Laurent Place have?
Some of 1955 Port Laurent Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 Port Laurent Place currently offering any rent specials?
1955 Port Laurent Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 Port Laurent Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1955 Port Laurent Place is pet friendly.
Does 1955 Port Laurent Place offer parking?
No, 1955 Port Laurent Place does not offer parking.
Does 1955 Port Laurent Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1955 Port Laurent Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 Port Laurent Place have a pool?
Yes, 1955 Port Laurent Place has a pool.
Does 1955 Port Laurent Place have accessible units?
No, 1955 Port Laurent Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 Port Laurent Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1955 Port Laurent Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1955 Port Laurent Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1955 Port Laurent Place does not have units with air conditioning.
