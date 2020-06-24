1946 Port Locksleigh Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Built in 2000 by Robert McCarthy, this spacious floor plan is comprised of 5-bedrooms, 4.5-bathrooms, and a bonus room that can easily be converted into a 6th bedroom. The kitchen includes a 6-burner range, oversized built-in refrigerator and freezer, large kitchen island with barstool seating and custom cabinets. Open to the kitchen, the large family room boasts a bright layout with custom built-ins, gas burning fireplace, and access to the newly landscaped backyard. On the second floor, the master suite is accentuated by a spacious master closet, and en suite bathroom with dual vanities, comfortable soaking tub and large walk-in shower. This home includes all new paint, carpet, and wood floors - bringing a modernized fresh look to this home. This home is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy all the Port Streets have to offer including community clubhouses and pools and green belt in addition to award winning Andersen Elementary. Available for immediate move-in.