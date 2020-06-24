All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

1946 Port Locksleigh Place

1946 Port Locksleigh Place · No Longer Available
Location

1946 Port Locksleigh Place, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor View Homes

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Built in 2000 by Robert McCarthy, this spacious floor plan is comprised of 5-bedrooms, 4.5-bathrooms, and a bonus room that can easily be converted into a 6th bedroom. The kitchen includes a 6-burner range, oversized built-in refrigerator and freezer, large kitchen island with barstool seating and custom cabinets. Open to the kitchen, the large family room boasts a bright layout with custom built-ins, gas burning fireplace, and access to the newly landscaped backyard. On the second floor, the master suite is accentuated by a spacious master closet, and en suite bathroom with dual vanities, comfortable soaking tub and large walk-in shower. This home includes all new paint, carpet, and wood floors - bringing a modernized fresh look to this home. This home is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy all the Port Streets have to offer including community clubhouses and pools and green belt in addition to award winning Andersen Elementary. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1946 Port Locksleigh Place have any available units?
1946 Port Locksleigh Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1946 Port Locksleigh Place have?
Some of 1946 Port Locksleigh Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1946 Port Locksleigh Place currently offering any rent specials?
1946 Port Locksleigh Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1946 Port Locksleigh Place pet-friendly?
No, 1946 Port Locksleigh Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1946 Port Locksleigh Place offer parking?
No, 1946 Port Locksleigh Place does not offer parking.
Does 1946 Port Locksleigh Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1946 Port Locksleigh Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1946 Port Locksleigh Place have a pool?
Yes, 1946 Port Locksleigh Place has a pool.
Does 1946 Port Locksleigh Place have accessible units?
No, 1946 Port Locksleigh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1946 Port Locksleigh Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1946 Port Locksleigh Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1946 Port Locksleigh Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1946 Port Locksleigh Place does not have units with air conditioning.
