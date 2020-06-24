1946 Port Locksleigh Place

Amenities
Built in 2000 by Robert McCarthy, this spacious floor plan is comprised of 5-bedrooms, 4.5-bathrooms, and a bonus room that can easily be converted into a 6th bedroom. The kitchen includes a 6-burner range, oversized built-in refrigerator and freezer, large kitchen island with barstool seating and custom cabinets. Open to the kitchen, the large family room boasts a bright layout with custom built-ins, gas burning fireplace, and access to the newly landscaped backyard. On the second floor, the master suite is accentuated by a spacious master closet, and en suite bathroom with dual vanities, comfortable soaking tub and large walk-in shower. This home includes all new paint, carpet, and wood floors - bringing a modernized fresh look to this home. This home is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy all the Port Streets have to offer including community clubhouses and pools and green belt in addition to award winning Andersen Elementary. Available for immediate move-in.