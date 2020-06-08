Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

19 Premiere Point says it all about having one of the best views in town: sparkling ocean, harbor, sunset and city light views that stretch all the way to Palos Verdes. This exquisite custom view estate is located behind the gracious gates of Pelican Hill and features 4 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. An impressive foyer, formal living room, dining room, luxurious master suite, executive style and open kitchen/ family room overlook a panoramic ocean view. Enjoy a sophisticated wood paneled library off living room and foyer. Exceptional corner location with expansive grounds, large terraces, infinity pool and spa, private patios and a long expansive driveway leads to an oversized 3 car garage. Just a few of the upgrades include, vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, custom tile, designer carpet, marble kitchen counter tops, top of the line kitchen appliances, a neutral color theme, elegant lighting and appointed fixtures around the home. It lives as a single level floor plan with a 4th bedroom/casitia/ bonus room on the lower level. Ideal location close to world renown Pelican Hill Resort and their famous golf course, Crystal Cove, beaches, Corona del Mar and fabulous Fashion Island.