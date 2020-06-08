All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

19 Premiere Point

19 Premiere Point · No Longer Available
Location

19 Premiere Point, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
19 Premiere Point says it all about having one of the best views in town: sparkling ocean, harbor, sunset and city light views that stretch all the way to Palos Verdes. This exquisite custom view estate is located behind the gracious gates of Pelican Hill and features 4 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. An impressive foyer, formal living room, dining room, luxurious master suite, executive style and open kitchen/ family room overlook a panoramic ocean view. Enjoy a sophisticated wood paneled library off living room and foyer. Exceptional corner location with expansive grounds, large terraces, infinity pool and spa, private patios and a long expansive driveway leads to an oversized 3 car garage. Just a few of the upgrades include, vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring, custom tile, designer carpet, marble kitchen counter tops, top of the line kitchen appliances, a neutral color theme, elegant lighting and appointed fixtures around the home. It lives as a single level floor plan with a 4th bedroom/casitia/ bonus room on the lower level. Ideal location close to world renown Pelican Hill Resort and their famous golf course, Crystal Cove, beaches, Corona del Mar and fabulous Fashion Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Premiere Point have any available units?
19 Premiere Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19 Premiere Point have?
Some of 19 Premiere Point's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Premiere Point currently offering any rent specials?
19 Premiere Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Premiere Point pet-friendly?
No, 19 Premiere Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 19 Premiere Point offer parking?
Yes, 19 Premiere Point offers parking.
Does 19 Premiere Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Premiere Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Premiere Point have a pool?
Yes, 19 Premiere Point has a pool.
Does 19 Premiere Point have accessible units?
No, 19 Premiere Point does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Premiere Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Premiere Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Premiere Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Premiere Point does not have units with air conditioning.

