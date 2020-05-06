All apartments in Newport Beach
19 Canyon Peak

19 Canyon Peak · No Longer Available
Location

19 Canyon Peak, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pacific Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Front row estate with unbelievable unobstructed panoramic views of ocean, hills, and canyon! Elegant expanded Cypress Classico model 2 built by Tailor Woodrow features functional two-story floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Stunning curb appeal and formal entry foyer leads to formal living room and spacious great room with wood-burning fireplace, and main floor bedroom with full bath. Gourmet kitchen features custom maple with chocolate glaze cabinets, large granite island, 6-burner Wolf range with griddle, Subzero wine chiller and refrigerator. Fully upgraded for every-day comfortable and enjoyable living. Every inch reflects superior craftsmanship, well-designed high quality details, and immaculate condition. Rich color walnut wood and travertine floors. Large grassy back yard has built-in BBQ. Centrally located with easy access to freeways, Orange County Airport and close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. Community amenities include a heated Jr Olympic pool, spa, parks, tot lots, and hiking/biking trails leading to Crystal Cove and Beyond. Minutes to the Orange County Airport, Fashion Island and Irvine business center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Canyon Peak have any available units?
19 Canyon Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 19 Canyon Peak have?
Some of 19 Canyon Peak's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Canyon Peak currently offering any rent specials?
19 Canyon Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Canyon Peak pet-friendly?
No, 19 Canyon Peak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 19 Canyon Peak offer parking?
No, 19 Canyon Peak does not offer parking.
Does 19 Canyon Peak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Canyon Peak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Canyon Peak have a pool?
Yes, 19 Canyon Peak has a pool.
Does 19 Canyon Peak have accessible units?
No, 19 Canyon Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Canyon Peak have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Canyon Peak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Canyon Peak have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Canyon Peak does not have units with air conditioning.

