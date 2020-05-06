19 Canyon Peak

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Front row estate with unbelievable unobstructed panoramic views of ocean, hills, and canyon! Elegant expanded Cypress Classico model 2 built by Tailor Woodrow features functional two-story floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Stunning curb appeal and formal entry foyer leads to formal living room and spacious great room with wood-burning fireplace, and main floor bedroom with full bath. Gourmet kitchen features custom maple with chocolate glaze cabinets, large granite island, 6-burner Wolf range with griddle, Subzero wine chiller and refrigerator. Fully upgraded for every-day comfortable and enjoyable living. Every inch reflects superior craftsmanship, well-designed high quality details, and immaculate condition. Rich color walnut wood and travertine floors. Large grassy back yard has built-in BBQ. Centrally located with easy access to freeways, Orange County Airport and close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. Community amenities include a heated Jr Olympic pool, spa, parks, tot lots, and hiking/biking trails leading to Crystal Cove and Beyond. Minutes to the Orange County Airport, Fashion Island and Irvine business center.