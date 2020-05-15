All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

1738 Candlestick Lane

1738 Candlestick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1738 Candlestick Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Mariners

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1738 Candlestick Lane Available 04/01/20 Stunning Single Level Pool Home in Baycrest North - Gorgeous ~2500 square foot single-story home on one of the most desirable streets in the Baycrest North neighborhood of Newport Beach. Live the outdoor SoCal lifestyle in the stunning backyard that is an entertainer's dream. The yard has everything that you would ever want with a spa that gracefully spills into the large pool, a fireplace with ample seating and a turf patch for pets or outdoor sports. Bonus: a 1/2 bath is accessible from the pool without entering the house. The home was completely remodeled to open up the kitchen and living room with tray ceilings and no detail spared. Hand scraped black walnut wood floors are throughout the home for a seamless feel. The focal point of the kitchen is the custom made butcher block island which is a chef's dream. The appliances and features are all high end; Wolf double oven with 6 burners and a griddle, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, multiple beverage fridges and a pot-filler. Large walk-in pantry completes the kitchen. Master suite has wall to wall french doors with views of the backyard. The expansive master has a large walk in closet and an en-suite bathroom equipped with a large jacuzzi tub, shower and double sinks. There are 2 additional rooms, one that is currently being used as an office but can be converted back to a bedroom. The high-end features of the home are really what make it special and include a tankless water heater, solar panels, electric vehicle charging capability in the garage and a Control4 security system. This home looks like something out of a magazine and is walking distance to many of the great restaurants, parks and schools that Newport Beach has to offer.

(RLNE5592317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1738 Candlestick Lane have any available units?
1738 Candlestick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1738 Candlestick Lane have?
Some of 1738 Candlestick Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1738 Candlestick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1738 Candlestick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1738 Candlestick Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1738 Candlestick Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1738 Candlestick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1738 Candlestick Lane offers parking.
Does 1738 Candlestick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1738 Candlestick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1738 Candlestick Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1738 Candlestick Lane has a pool.
Does 1738 Candlestick Lane have accessible units?
No, 1738 Candlestick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1738 Candlestick Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1738 Candlestick Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1738 Candlestick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1738 Candlestick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

