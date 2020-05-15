Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

1738 Candlestick Lane Available 04/01/20 Stunning Single Level Pool Home in Baycrest North - Gorgeous ~2500 square foot single-story home on one of the most desirable streets in the Baycrest North neighborhood of Newport Beach. Live the outdoor SoCal lifestyle in the stunning backyard that is an entertainer's dream. The yard has everything that you would ever want with a spa that gracefully spills into the large pool, a fireplace with ample seating and a turf patch for pets or outdoor sports. Bonus: a 1/2 bath is accessible from the pool without entering the house. The home was completely remodeled to open up the kitchen and living room with tray ceilings and no detail spared. Hand scraped black walnut wood floors are throughout the home for a seamless feel. The focal point of the kitchen is the custom made butcher block island which is a chef's dream. The appliances and features are all high end; Wolf double oven with 6 burners and a griddle, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, multiple beverage fridges and a pot-filler. Large walk-in pantry completes the kitchen. Master suite has wall to wall french doors with views of the backyard. The expansive master has a large walk in closet and an en-suite bathroom equipped with a large jacuzzi tub, shower and double sinks. There are 2 additional rooms, one that is currently being used as an office but can be converted back to a bedroom. The high-end features of the home are really what make it special and include a tankless water heater, solar panels, electric vehicle charging capability in the garage and a Control4 security system. This home looks like something out of a magazine and is walking distance to many of the great restaurants, parks and schools that Newport Beach has to offer.



(RLNE5592317)