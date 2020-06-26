1717 Miramar Drive

Amenities

This one of a kind Newport Cottage has it all. It has been completely renovated from the ground up, keeping the old charm, while adding upgraded features and furnishings throughout. The home has been meticulously wired for voice commands, which control much of the home, along with solar panels which greatly reduce the electric bill. Walk into a beautiful & spacious family room, high ceilings, with a main floor bedroom and bathroom. The brick flooring in the kitchen and dining area give off an old world feel, with modern / upgraded appliances and lighting. There are two spacious bedrooms upstairs, with a jack & jill bathroom between, both professionally designed with a bed, desk, side table, electronic hookups and speakers. Walk out to the gorgeous backyard, which boasts privacy and perfect landscaping. You are situated on the Newport Peninsula, steps from the beach, bay, parks, along with world class shopping and dining. Don't miss out on this one of a kind opportunity, this home will not last!