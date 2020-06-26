All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

1717 Miramar Drive

1717 Miramar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Miramar Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This one of a kind Newport Cottage has it all. It has been completely renovated from the ground up, keeping the old charm, while adding upgraded features and furnishings throughout. The home has been meticulously wired for voice commands, which control much of the home, along with solar panels which greatly reduce the electric bill. Walk into a beautiful & spacious family room, high ceilings, with a main floor bedroom and bathroom. The brick flooring in the kitchen and dining area give off an old world feel, with modern / upgraded appliances and lighting. There are two spacious bedrooms upstairs, with a jack & jill bathroom between, both professionally designed with a bed, desk, side table, electronic hookups and speakers. Walk out to the gorgeous backyard, which boasts privacy and perfect landscaping. You are situated on the Newport Peninsula, steps from the beach, bay, parks, along with world class shopping and dining. Don't miss out on this one of a kind opportunity, this home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Miramar Drive have any available units?
1717 Miramar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1717 Miramar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Miramar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Miramar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Miramar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1717 Miramar Drive offer parking?
No, 1717 Miramar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1717 Miramar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Miramar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Miramar Drive have a pool?
No, 1717 Miramar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1717 Miramar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 Miramar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Miramar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 Miramar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Miramar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Miramar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
