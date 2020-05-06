17 Savona Court

Amenities

This Ocean,harbor and city light view Newport Coast home in the gated community of Trovare. This upper floor gorgeous Mediterranean style villa has approximately 1681 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Ideally situated with privacy and ocean, harbor, and city light views from living room and master bedroom. Convenient direct home access from the oversized two-car garage. The spacious great room which opens to the formal dining room and upgraded kitchen with Granite counters, stone backsplash Stainless still appliances and washer and dryer. The large master bedroom has a roomy walk-in closet and sliding glass door to a joulite patio. Home features high ceilings, carpet, ceramic tile floors, and fireplace. Trovare residents have a private pool and spa and exclusive membership to Coastal Canyon Park with clubhouse, pool, spa, tennis, basketball and playground. This prime Newport Coast location is close to Crystal Cove State Park and Beach, Pelican Hill Golf Club and Resort, Fashion Island, U.C. Irvine and John Wayne Airport and major Hwys 73,405,55……