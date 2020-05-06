All apartments in Newport Beach
17 Savona Court
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:15 AM

17 Savona Court

17 Savona Court · No Longer Available
Location

17 Savona Court, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Trovare

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This Ocean,harbor and city light view Newport Coast home in the gated community of Trovare. This upper floor gorgeous Mediterranean style villa has approximately 1681 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Ideally situated with privacy and ocean, harbor, and city light views from living room and master bedroom. Convenient direct home access from the oversized two-car garage. The spacious great room which opens to the formal dining room and upgraded kitchen with Granite counters, stone backsplash Stainless still appliances and washer and dryer. The large master bedroom has a roomy walk-in closet and sliding glass door to a joulite patio. Home features high ceilings, carpet, ceramic tile floors, and fireplace. Trovare residents have a private pool and spa and exclusive membership to Coastal Canyon Park with clubhouse, pool, spa, tennis, basketball and playground. This prime Newport Coast location is close to Crystal Cove State Park and Beach, Pelican Hill Golf Club and Resort, Fashion Island, U.C. Irvine and John Wayne Airport and major Hwys 73,405,55……

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Savona Court have any available units?
17 Savona Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17 Savona Court have?
Some of 17 Savona Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Savona Court currently offering any rent specials?
17 Savona Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Savona Court pet-friendly?
No, 17 Savona Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 17 Savona Court offer parking?
Yes, 17 Savona Court does offer parking.
Does 17 Savona Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Savona Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Savona Court have a pool?
Yes, 17 Savona Court has a pool.
Does 17 Savona Court have accessible units?
No, 17 Savona Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Savona Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Savona Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Savona Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Savona Court does not have units with air conditioning.
