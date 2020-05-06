All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM

17 Pinehurst Lane

17 Pinehurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17 Pinehurst Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the exclusive gated community of Big Canyon on an oversized and elevated lot, this spacious single level home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The large living room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace and opens to the dining area. A bright kitchen with skylight, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances open to the breakfast nook and family room offering built-in cabinets and an additional cozy fireplace. The master suite includes an office with French doors and a master bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. The brick patio, spacious grass areas and large lot are perfect for entertaining family and guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Pinehurst Lane have any available units?
17 Pinehurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 17 Pinehurst Lane have?
Some of 17 Pinehurst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Pinehurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17 Pinehurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Pinehurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17 Pinehurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 17 Pinehurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17 Pinehurst Lane offers parking.
Does 17 Pinehurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Pinehurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Pinehurst Lane have a pool?
No, 17 Pinehurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17 Pinehurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 17 Pinehurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Pinehurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Pinehurst Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Pinehurst Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Pinehurst Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
