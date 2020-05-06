17 Pinehurst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the exclusive gated community of Big Canyon on an oversized and elevated lot, this spacious single level home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The large living room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace and opens to the dining area. A bright kitchen with skylight, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances open to the breakfast nook and family room offering built-in cabinets and an additional cozy fireplace. The master suite includes an office with French doors and a master bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. The brick patio, spacious grass areas and large lot are perfect for entertaining family and guests.