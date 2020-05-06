17 Pinehurst Lane

Amenities
Located in the exclusive gated community of Big Canyon on an oversized and elevated lot, this spacious single level home has 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The large living room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace and opens to the dining area. A bright kitchen with skylight, white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances open to the breakfast nook and family room offering built-in cabinets and an additional cozy fireplace. The master suite includes an office with French doors and a master bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closet. The brick patio, spacious grass areas and large lot are perfect for entertaining family and guests.