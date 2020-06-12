16 Morning View Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Live the beautiful California Riviera lifestyle in this lovely estate for lease in the exclusive gated Pelican Ridge community. Featuring panoramic hillside views of Crystal Cove and Newport Coast, as well as expansive grounds for entertaining and enjoyment, this home is perfect for living in privacy and luxury. A masterful chef's kitchen makes dining al fresco simple, while little retreats within the home create the feeling of traveling the Tuscan countryside. A generous master suite with balcony for gazing out to the canyons and fireplace for cozy nights in will make an unforgettable experience. Three additional bedroom suites ensure ample room. This landmark property also offers amenities which include access to the resident clubhouse that features a junior-sized Olympic pool, a tennis and separate basketball court, BBQ area. Nearby, private access to Ocean Ridge View Park provides stunning vistas of El Moro Canyon and the coast, while Crystal Cove.