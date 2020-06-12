All apartments in Newport Beach
16 Morning View Drive

16 Morning View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16 Morning View Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Live the beautiful California Riviera lifestyle in this lovely estate for lease in the exclusive gated Pelican Ridge community. Featuring panoramic hillside views of Crystal Cove and Newport Coast, as well as expansive grounds for entertaining and enjoyment, this home is perfect for living in privacy and luxury. A masterful chef's kitchen makes dining al fresco simple, while little retreats within the home create the feeling of traveling the Tuscan countryside. A generous master suite with balcony for gazing out to the canyons and fireplace for cozy nights in will make an unforgettable experience. Three additional bedroom suites ensure ample room. This landmark property also offers amenities which include access to the resident clubhouse that features a junior-sized Olympic pool, a tennis and separate basketball court, BBQ area. Nearby, private access to Ocean Ridge View Park provides stunning vistas of El Moro Canyon and the coast, while Crystal Cove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Morning View Drive have any available units?
16 Morning View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16 Morning View Drive have?
Some of 16 Morning View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Morning View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16 Morning View Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Morning View Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16 Morning View Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 16 Morning View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16 Morning View Drive does offer parking.
Does 16 Morning View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Morning View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Morning View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16 Morning View Drive has a pool.
Does 16 Morning View Drive have accessible units?
No, 16 Morning View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Morning View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Morning View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Morning View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Morning View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
