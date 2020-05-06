Amenities
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650
Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath
Newport Villa Apartments
1549 Placentia Ave.
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Rent: $1,895.00
Deposit: $1,000.00 + up depending on credit
Available: March 6, 2020
Private balcony, secured gated community, and just walking distance to the beach.
Key Features:
Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.
Parking: 1 Carport
Lease Duration: 1 year
Pet Policy: Cats OK
Laundry: Onsite
Rental Features:
Living room
Dining room
Big closets
Pantry
Range/Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Balcony, deck or patio
Air conditioning
Ceiling fans
Cable ready
Community Features:
Vintage building
Gated entry
Shared pool
Fitness center
Clubhouse
Barbecue
Covered parking
On-street parking
Appliances and/or color schemes may vary from photos
Please call the Property Manager for more info
(949) 642-2357
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114650
