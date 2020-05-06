Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650



Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath

Newport Villa Apartments

1549 Placentia Ave.

Newport Beach, CA 92663



Rent: $1,895.00

Deposit: $1,000.00 + up depending on credit

Available: March 6, 2020



Private balcony, secured gated community, and just walking distance to the beach.



Key Features:

Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.

Parking: 1 Carport

Lease Duration: 1 year

Pet Policy: Cats OK

Laundry: Onsite



Rental Features:

Living room

Dining room

Big closets

Pantry

Range/Oven

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal

Balcony, deck or patio

Air conditioning

Ceiling fans

Cable ready



Community Features:

Vintage building

Gated entry

Shared pool

Fitness center

Clubhouse

Barbecue

Covered parking

On-street parking



Appliances and/or color schemes may vary from photos



Please call the Property Manager for more info

(949) 642-2357

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114650

Property Id 114650



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5602237)