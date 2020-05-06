All apartments in Newport Beach
1549 Placentia Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1549 Placentia Ave

1549 Placentia Avenue · (310) 930-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1549 Placentia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1895 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
*WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH* 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath - Property Id: 114650

Beautiful Large 1 Bedroom + 1 Bath
Newport Villa Apartments
1549 Placentia Ave.
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Rent: $1,895.00
Deposit: $1,000.00 + up depending on credit
Available: March 6, 2020

Private balcony, secured gated community, and just walking distance to the beach.

Key Features:
Sq Footage: 1,000 sqft.
Parking: 1 Carport
Lease Duration: 1 year
Pet Policy: Cats OK
Laundry: Onsite

Rental Features:
Living room
Dining room
Big closets
Pantry
Range/Oven
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal
Balcony, deck or patio
Air conditioning
Ceiling fans
Cable ready

Community Features:
Vintage building
Gated entry
Shared pool
Fitness center
Clubhouse
Barbecue
Covered parking
On-street parking

Appliances and/or color schemes may vary from photos

Please call the Property Manager for more info
(949) 642-2357
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114650
Property Id 114650

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5602237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

