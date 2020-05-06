All apartments in Newport Beach
1530 Galaxy Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1530 Galaxy Drive

1530 Galaxy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Galaxy Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Dover Shores

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
garage
Perched above the back bay with stunning sunrise and water views, this Dover Shores home offers 3 bedrooms with an optional 4th bedroom or office and 3.5 baths. Expansive windows let in abundant natural light offering beautiful views of the sparkling pool in the front courtyard and back bay and city lights off the back. The master suite has ample closet space with sliders to the back yard and a large walk in shower in the master bath. The guest bedrooms share a huge jack and jill bath with a Jacuzzi tub and stall shower. The kitchen has a new stainless double oven and gas cooktop. This sprawling single level home offers plenty of storage, a 3 car garage, lush landscaping and spectacular views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Galaxy Drive have any available units?
1530 Galaxy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1530 Galaxy Drive have?
Some of 1530 Galaxy Drive's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Galaxy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Galaxy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Galaxy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Galaxy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1530 Galaxy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Galaxy Drive offers parking.
Does 1530 Galaxy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Galaxy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Galaxy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1530 Galaxy Drive has a pool.
Does 1530 Galaxy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1530 Galaxy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Galaxy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Galaxy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 Galaxy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 Galaxy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
