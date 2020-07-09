All apartments in Newport Beach
1516 Keel Drive

1516 Keel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Keel Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
wine room
Enjoy living on a park of your own! Offering over 3,150 sq. feet of living space on a H-U-G-E lot of over 1/3 of an acre, this could very well be your next home! Nicely updated with new flooring and paint, this is most certainly one of the best value lease properties available in Corona del Mar today! Are you looking for a home that offers the luxury of space, and a location mere moments from most points of interest in CdM? Look no further! This 4 Bedroom, 3 bath home PLUS large bonus room in coveted Harbor View Hills South offers this and SO MUCH MORE! An inviting and warm ambiance, with a sun-filled orientation. Nicely updated with wood flooring, light color palette, vaulted beamed ceilings and two working fireplaces. Gorgeous views to the rear yard. This is the perfect spot to entertain on a large scale, or to simply enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The upper level hosts the Master Bedroom, which enjoys a balcony deck, three additional bedrooms and the bonus room (which can easily be used as an additional bedroom if needed). The downstairs bedroom has a complement of built-in's, including a "partner desk", and makes the perfect home office or study area. Separate living and family rooms allow for flexible entertaining and every day living. Even a wine room for 300 of your favorite bottles. Beach, award-winning school, restaurant and shopping close! Welcome home to 1516 Keel Drive!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Keel Drive have any available units?
1516 Keel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1516 Keel Drive have?
Some of 1516 Keel Drive's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Keel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Keel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Keel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1516 Keel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1516 Keel Drive offer parking?
No, 1516 Keel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1516 Keel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Keel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Keel Drive have a pool?
No, 1516 Keel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Keel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1516 Keel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Keel Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Keel Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Keel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Keel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

