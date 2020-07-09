Amenities

wine room patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities wine room

Enjoy living on a park of your own! Offering over 3,150 sq. feet of living space on a H-U-G-E lot of over 1/3 of an acre, this could very well be your next home! Nicely updated with new flooring and paint, this is most certainly one of the best value lease properties available in Corona del Mar today! Are you looking for a home that offers the luxury of space, and a location mere moments from most points of interest in CdM? Look no further! This 4 Bedroom, 3 bath home PLUS large bonus room in coveted Harbor View Hills South offers this and SO MUCH MORE! An inviting and warm ambiance, with a sun-filled orientation. Nicely updated with wood flooring, light color palette, vaulted beamed ceilings and two working fireplaces. Gorgeous views to the rear yard. This is the perfect spot to entertain on a large scale, or to simply enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The upper level hosts the Master Bedroom, which enjoys a balcony deck, three additional bedrooms and the bonus room (which can easily be used as an additional bedroom if needed). The downstairs bedroom has a complement of built-in's, including a "partner desk", and makes the perfect home office or study area. Separate living and family rooms allow for flexible entertaining and every day living. Even a wine room for 300 of your favorite bottles. Beach, award-winning school, restaurant and shopping close! Welcome home to 1516 Keel Drive!