Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1501 Galaxy Drive

1501 Galaxy Drive · (949) 374-1398
Location

1501 Galaxy Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Dover Shores

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4020 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Incredible opportunity to Lease a finely appointed home in a coveted community of Newport Beach. The spacious five-bedroom residence is turn-key from all your linens to a stocked kitchen, ready to be occupied on short notice. Resting on a lifted corner-lot with expansive windows throughout, the sunlight fills the entire home and amenity designed backyard. The salt water pool, outdoor shower, fire pit, built-in barbecue, garden, generous lawn and overhead string lights are just a few choices that make the outdoor space perfect for lounging and entertaining. Inside you will find beautiful walnut wood floors, stonework, and hand-selected furniture to compliment the architects vision. Close to renown schools, shops, restaurants and freeways, this option will allow convenience and comfort for any occasion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Galaxy Drive have any available units?
1501 Galaxy Drive has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1501 Galaxy Drive have?
Some of 1501 Galaxy Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Galaxy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Galaxy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Galaxy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1501 Galaxy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1501 Galaxy Drive offer parking?
No, 1501 Galaxy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1501 Galaxy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 Galaxy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Galaxy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1501 Galaxy Drive has a pool.
Does 1501 Galaxy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1501 Galaxy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Galaxy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Galaxy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 Galaxy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1501 Galaxy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
