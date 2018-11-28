1501 Galaxy Drive

Amenities

Incredible opportunity to Lease a finely appointed home in a coveted community of Newport Beach. The spacious five-bedroom residence is turn-key from all your linens to a stocked kitchen, ready to be occupied on short notice. Resting on a lifted corner-lot with expansive windows throughout, the sunlight fills the entire home and amenity designed backyard. The salt water pool, outdoor shower, fire pit, built-in barbecue, garden, generous lawn and overhead string lights are just a few choices that make the outdoor space perfect for lounging and entertaining. Inside you will find beautiful walnut wood floors, stonework, and hand-selected furniture to compliment the architects vision. Close to renown schools, shops, restaurants and freeways, this option will allow convenience and comfort for any occasion.