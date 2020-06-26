149 Via Waziers

Amenities

Single story home with three bedrooms and 2 baths nestled on the quiet Island of Lido. This home was beautifully remodeled and has that great cottage decor. It has a home on the right side of it and on the left hand side an entire lot that has no structure on it and is used for a garden. Because of this the single story home has lots of natural light .The home has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Windows have all been replaced with double pane. The entire home opens to a private, enclosed patio with slate tile and beautiful planter.The home has a fireplace in the living room . The Island has Tennis courts, a club house and just 50 yards away is a guest dock to launch your Paddle boards etc.... this home is a real gem on the island.