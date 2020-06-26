All apartments in Newport Beach
149 Via Waziers
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM

149 Via Waziers

149 Via Waziers · No Longer Available
Location

149 Via Waziers, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
Single story home with three bedrooms and 2 baths nestled on the quiet Island of Lido. This home was beautifully remodeled and has that great cottage decor. It has a home on the right side of it and on the left hand side an entire lot that has no structure on it and is used for a garden. Because of this the single story home has lots of natural light .The home has stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Windows have all been replaced with double pane. The entire home opens to a private, enclosed patio with slate tile and beautiful planter.The home has a fireplace in the living room . The Island has Tennis courts, a club house and just 50 yards away is a guest dock to launch your Paddle boards etc.... this home is a real gem on the island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 Via Waziers have any available units?
149 Via Waziers doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 149 Via Waziers have?
Some of 149 Via Waziers's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 Via Waziers currently offering any rent specials?
149 Via Waziers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 Via Waziers pet-friendly?
No, 149 Via Waziers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 149 Via Waziers offer parking?
No, 149 Via Waziers does not offer parking.
Does 149 Via Waziers have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 Via Waziers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 Via Waziers have a pool?
No, 149 Via Waziers does not have a pool.
Does 149 Via Waziers have accessible units?
No, 149 Via Waziers does not have accessible units.
Does 149 Via Waziers have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 Via Waziers does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 Via Waziers have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 Via Waziers does not have units with air conditioning.
