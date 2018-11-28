14 San Sovino

Amenities

Tucked behind the gates of Ziani, one of Newport Coast’s most coveted communities, sits a beautifully renovated corner positioned home, lending privacy and partial views plus two size-able outdoor patio spaces perfect for entertaining. Greeted by a dramatic entryway boasting high ceilings, inside you’ll find over 2,400 square feet of living space, a chefs inspired kitchen equipped with professional grade appliances, double waterfall island, custom built-ins and cabinetry, designer flooring, iPad controlled smart home including Lutron smart home automation and a wealth of high-end finishes. Enjoy the over-sized master suite showcasing an unrivaled spa-like bathroom featuring beautiful Calcutta gold marble, freestanding tub with high-end hardware, custom glass shower and elegant vanity. Relish in all of what makes Newport Coast living so renown with resort-style community amenities including pool, spa, private cabanas, meditation garden with hammocks and putting greens. Close proximity to Newport coast shopping center and just steps to coastal peak park, hiking & biking trails, and world-famous beaches this is one that must be experienced to be appreciated.