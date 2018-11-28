All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

14 San Sovino

14 San Sovino · No Longer Available
Location

14 San Sovino, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Ziani

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
putting green
hot tub
Tucked behind the gates of Ziani, one of Newport Coast’s most coveted communities, sits a beautifully renovated corner positioned home, lending privacy and partial views plus two size-able outdoor patio spaces perfect for entertaining. Greeted by a dramatic entryway boasting high ceilings, inside you’ll find over 2,400 square feet of living space, a chefs inspired kitchen equipped with professional grade appliances, double waterfall island, custom built-ins and cabinetry, designer flooring, iPad controlled smart home including Lutron smart home automation and a wealth of high-end finishes. Enjoy the over-sized master suite showcasing an unrivaled spa-like bathroom featuring beautiful Calcutta gold marble, freestanding tub with high-end hardware, custom glass shower and elegant vanity. Relish in all of what makes Newport Coast living so renown with resort-style community amenities including pool, spa, private cabanas, meditation garden with hammocks and putting greens. Close proximity to Newport coast shopping center and just steps to coastal peak park, hiking & biking trails, and world-famous beaches this is one that must be experienced to be appreciated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 San Sovino have any available units?
14 San Sovino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 14 San Sovino have?
Some of 14 San Sovino's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 San Sovino currently offering any rent specials?
14 San Sovino isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 San Sovino pet-friendly?
No, 14 San Sovino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 14 San Sovino offer parking?
No, 14 San Sovino does not offer parking.
Does 14 San Sovino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 San Sovino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 San Sovino have a pool?
Yes, 14 San Sovino has a pool.
Does 14 San Sovino have accessible units?
No, 14 San Sovino does not have accessible units.
Does 14 San Sovino have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 San Sovino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 San Sovino have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 San Sovino does not have units with air conditioning.
