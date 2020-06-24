All apartments in Newport Beach
124 Agate Avenue

124 Agate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

124 Agate Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
This is the modern, beachy and shabby chic home you've been searching. Welcome to a beach side retreat where everything is brand new! Flooring, appliances, furnishings, paint, plumbing and electrical are awaiting their new tenants for complete and total enjoyment. This upper unit is available immediately in the heart of Balboa Island on the main street to access the ferry. If you're concerned about privacy, the rebuild team spent extra time and materials to fully insulate the walls and flooring for minimal sound transfer between the two units!
Steps from the beach, bay, restaurants, shops and the enjoyment of this little island village! Ample onsite parking, private washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and all furniture included in lease terms. This is a beautiful little duplex- just wait til you see it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Agate Avenue have any available units?
124 Agate Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 124 Agate Avenue have?
Some of 124 Agate Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Agate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
124 Agate Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Agate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 124 Agate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 124 Agate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 124 Agate Avenue offers parking.
Does 124 Agate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Agate Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Agate Avenue have a pool?
No, 124 Agate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 124 Agate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 124 Agate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Agate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Agate Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Agate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Agate Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
