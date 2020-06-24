124 Agate Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

This is the modern, beachy and shabby chic home you've been searching. Welcome to a beach side retreat where everything is brand new! Flooring, appliances, furnishings, paint, plumbing and electrical are awaiting their new tenants for complete and total enjoyment. This upper unit is available immediately in the heart of Balboa Island on the main street to access the ferry. If you're concerned about privacy, the rebuild team spent extra time and materials to fully insulate the walls and flooring for minimal sound transfer between the two units!

Steps from the beach, bay, restaurants, shops and the enjoyment of this little island village! Ample onsite parking, private washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and all furniture included in lease terms. This is a beautiful little duplex- just wait til you see it!