1214 Outrigger Drive

This immaculate pool and spa home in Harbor View Hills South has been polished to shine and is ready for you! Currently it is set up as a 4 bedroom with an office built in with high quality cabinetry and 2 and a half remodeled baths. Freshly polished floors, vaulted ceilings, a light color palette with copious sunlight and storage space makes the home feel larger than life. Kitchen features include custom cabinets, granite counters, gas stove top and an enormous fridge. The breakfast nook, with views to the private rear yard is convenience at its best for informal meals. Cozy family room with fireplace enjoys pool and garden views. Separate Living and dining rooms allow for additional flexibility. Master bedroom has rear yard access thru French doors. Master bath has gorgeous marble counters, stone floors, and a separate tub and shower. Secondary bedrooms are light and bright! Poolside BBQ pavilion. For those who prefer hard surfaces on the floor, note that there is ZERO carpeting in this home. Don't wait, this one is likely not to last!