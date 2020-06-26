All apartments in Newport Beach
1214 Outrigger Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

1214 Outrigger Drive

1214 Outrigger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Outrigger Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This immaculate pool and spa home in Harbor View Hills South has been polished to shine and is ready for you! Currently it is set up as a 4 bedroom with an office built in with high quality cabinetry and 2 and a half remodeled baths. Freshly polished floors, vaulted ceilings, a light color palette with copious sunlight and storage space makes the home feel larger than life. Kitchen features include custom cabinets, granite counters, gas stove top and an enormous fridge. The breakfast nook, with views to the private rear yard is convenience at its best for informal meals. Cozy family room with fireplace enjoys pool and garden views. Separate Living and dining rooms allow for additional flexibility. Master bedroom has rear yard access thru French doors. Master bath has gorgeous marble counters, stone floors, and a separate tub and shower. Secondary bedrooms are light and bright! Poolside BBQ pavilion. For those who prefer hard surfaces on the floor, note that there is ZERO carpeting in this home. Don't wait, this one is likely not to last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Outrigger Drive have any available units?
1214 Outrigger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1214 Outrigger Drive have?
Some of 1214 Outrigger Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Outrigger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Outrigger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Outrigger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1214 Outrigger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1214 Outrigger Drive offer parking?
No, 1214 Outrigger Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Outrigger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Outrigger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Outrigger Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1214 Outrigger Drive has a pool.
Does 1214 Outrigger Drive have accessible units?
No, 1214 Outrigger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Outrigger Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Outrigger Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Outrigger Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Outrigger Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
