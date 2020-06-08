All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 12 Skysail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
12 Skysail Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

12 Skysail Drive

12 Sky Sail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12 Sky Sail Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Absolutely delightful three bedroom / two and 1/2 bath family home overlooking natural open space and greenbelts. Highly upgraded, MOVE-IN READY. Natural stone, granite and wood tastefully used throughout. Gourmet kitchen, master suite with his and hers vanities. Vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room, custom fireplace mantle, custom stairway railing. FABULOUS NEWER UPPER LEVEL DECK FOR INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING AND ENTERTAINING. VISTAS TO THE SEA. This is a Tri-Level home.
Jasmine Creek offers resort amenities year round: tennis, pools, spas, clubhouse and miles of walking paths. Famed Corona del Mar Beaches, Inspiration Point, quaint shopping, fine dining, Fashion Island, Major Freeways and John Wayne Airport are all in close proximity. Jasmine Creek is a small, private enclave behind twenty-four hour guard gated entry in the heart of Corona del Mar.

Professional photos 5/18/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Skysail Drive have any available units?
12 Skysail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 12 Skysail Drive have?
Some of 12 Skysail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Skysail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12 Skysail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Skysail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12 Skysail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 12 Skysail Drive offer parking?
No, 12 Skysail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12 Skysail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Skysail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Skysail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12 Skysail Drive has a pool.
Does 12 Skysail Drive have accessible units?
No, 12 Skysail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Skysail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Skysail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Skysail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Skysail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College