12 Skysail Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Absolutely delightful three bedroom / two and 1/2 bath family home overlooking natural open space and greenbelts. Highly upgraded, MOVE-IN READY. Natural stone, granite and wood tastefully used throughout. Gourmet kitchen, master suite with his and hers vanities. Vaulted ceilings in the living and dining room, custom fireplace mantle, custom stairway railing. FABULOUS NEWER UPPER LEVEL DECK FOR INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING AND ENTERTAINING. VISTAS TO THE SEA. This is a Tri-Level home.

Jasmine Creek offers resort amenities year round: tennis, pools, spas, clubhouse and miles of walking paths. Famed Corona del Mar Beaches, Inspiration Point, quaint shopping, fine dining, Fashion Island, Major Freeways and John Wayne Airport are all in close proximity. Jasmine Creek is a small, private enclave behind twenty-four hour guard gated entry in the heart of Corona del Mar.



