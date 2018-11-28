118 Baycrest Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful light and bright 3 bed, 3 bath in the back bay. The condo has 1 bed/ bath downstairs, 2 bed and 2 bath upstairs ( 1 master.) It has new carpet along with an upgraded fireplace, shutters, and spacious kitchen. The interior features granite bath/ kitchen counter tops, and new cabinets throughout. There is a balcony off the master and a patio overlooking a greenbelt. The 2 car attached garage is behind a perfectly maintained gated property. Pool and spa are available for residents. All of this located in walking distance to the back bay trails and 5- 10 drive to fashion Island.