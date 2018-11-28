All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
118 Baycrest Court
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:01 AM

118 Baycrest Court

118 Baycrest Court · No Longer Available
Location

118 Baycrest Court, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful light and bright 3 bed, 3 bath in the back bay. The condo has 1 bed/ bath downstairs, 2 bed and 2 bath upstairs ( 1 master.) It has new carpet along with an upgraded fireplace, shutters, and spacious kitchen. The interior features granite bath/ kitchen counter tops, and new cabinets throughout. There is a balcony off the master and a patio overlooking a greenbelt. The 2 car attached garage is behind a perfectly maintained gated property. Pool and spa are available for residents. All of this located in walking distance to the back bay trails and 5- 10 drive to fashion Island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Baycrest Court have any available units?
118 Baycrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 118 Baycrest Court have?
Some of 118 Baycrest Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Baycrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
118 Baycrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Baycrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 118 Baycrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 118 Baycrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 118 Baycrest Court offers parking.
Does 118 Baycrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Baycrest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Baycrest Court have a pool?
Yes, 118 Baycrest Court has a pool.
Does 118 Baycrest Court have accessible units?
No, 118 Baycrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Baycrest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Baycrest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Baycrest Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Baycrest Court does not have units with air conditioning.
