Lower unit #116, 1150 square ft. , 3 bedrooms/ 2 bath ... Beach life unit. This home has been completely remodeled, with hardwood floors through out , granite counter tops , new kitchen and appliances, both bathrooms completely redone. The home comes with its own washer and dryer. Fireplace in the living room and front patio with bay views. Unit shares the garage with the upstairs tenant ( one spot each). There is plenty of street parking as well.