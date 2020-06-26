113 Corsica Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful and upgraded, this 2 bed 1 bath carriage unit condo with an extra large balcony/patio is sure to please! The condo features an upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gorgeous engineered hardwood floors, crown moldings, an extra large spa quality travertine shower and generous dual sink vanity with stone counters. The master bedroom closet is complete with built-in drawers, and the secondary bedroom also has a large mirrored closet. Inside laundry for stacked washer and dryer is included. The one car garage is conveniently located directly below the living space. Only 1 shared wall. Exceptional community pool and spa area (no gym or clubhouse). Walking distance to Bonita Creek Park and the Newport Upper Back Bay. Less than 10 minutes to drive to the beach. Come see this great unit before it's gone! Call or text Lenore at 949-607-8446 for an appointment to see this great condo.