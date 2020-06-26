All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 113 Corsica Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
113 Corsica Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:41 AM

113 Corsica Drive

113 Corsica Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

113 Corsica Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and upgraded, this 2 bed 1 bath carriage unit condo with an extra large balcony/patio is sure to please! The condo features an upgraded kitchen with lots of cabinet space, gorgeous engineered hardwood floors, crown moldings, an extra large spa quality travertine shower and generous dual sink vanity with stone counters. The master bedroom closet is complete with built-in drawers, and the secondary bedroom also has a large mirrored closet. Inside laundry for stacked washer and dryer is included. The one car garage is conveniently located directly below the living space. Only 1 shared wall. Exceptional community pool and spa area (no gym or clubhouse). Walking distance to Bonita Creek Park and the Newport Upper Back Bay. Less than 10 minutes to drive to the beach. Come see this great unit before it's gone! Call or text Lenore at 949-607-8446 for an appointment to see this great condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Corsica Drive have any available units?
113 Corsica Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 113 Corsica Drive have?
Some of 113 Corsica Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Corsica Drive currently offering any rent specials?
113 Corsica Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Corsica Drive pet-friendly?
No, 113 Corsica Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 113 Corsica Drive offer parking?
Yes, 113 Corsica Drive offers parking.
Does 113 Corsica Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Corsica Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Corsica Drive have a pool?
Yes, 113 Corsica Drive has a pool.
Does 113 Corsica Drive have accessible units?
No, 113 Corsica Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Corsica Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Corsica Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Corsica Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Corsica Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College