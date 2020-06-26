All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM

110 Via Mentone

110 via Mentone · No Longer Available
Location

110 via Mentone, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
tennis court
Embrace the indoor-outdoor lifestyle of this charming single-story 3 bedroom/3 bath cottage, located on an oversized 45' lot and recently remodeled with clean, contemporary style throughout. The Living Room has open beam ceilings, great stone fireplace and sliders that open to a large central courtyard with mature trees. The chef’s kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and stone counters and overlooks the private courtyard. The generous master suite has high ceilings, a wall of closets, ensuite bath with double sinks, walk-in shower and a fabulous barn door. A second bedroom overlooks the strada-side garden. The third bedroom (currently used as an office) also has a private bath. Come enjoy life on Lido Isle, with great amenities including tennis courts, private beaches, clubhouse and snackbar, private parks, boat docks and so much more. Conveniently located near some of Newport’s finest beaches, restaurants and shopping, including the new Lido Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Via Mentone have any available units?
110 Via Mentone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 110 Via Mentone have?
Some of 110 Via Mentone's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Via Mentone currently offering any rent specials?
110 Via Mentone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Via Mentone pet-friendly?
No, 110 Via Mentone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 110 Via Mentone offer parking?
No, 110 Via Mentone does not offer parking.
Does 110 Via Mentone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Via Mentone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Via Mentone have a pool?
No, 110 Via Mentone does not have a pool.
Does 110 Via Mentone have accessible units?
No, 110 Via Mentone does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Via Mentone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Via Mentone has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Via Mentone have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Via Mentone does not have units with air conditioning.
