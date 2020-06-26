110 Via Mentone

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard tennis court

Embrace the indoor-outdoor lifestyle of this charming single-story 3 bedroom/3 bath cottage, located on an oversized 45' lot and recently remodeled with clean, contemporary style throughout. The Living Room has open beam ceilings, great stone fireplace and sliders that open to a large central courtyard with mature trees. The chef’s kitchen is complete with stainless steel appliances and stone counters and overlooks the private courtyard. The generous master suite has high ceilings, a wall of closets, ensuite bath with double sinks, walk-in shower and a fabulous barn door. A second bedroom overlooks the strada-side garden. The third bedroom (currently used as an office) also has a private bath. Come enjoy life on Lido Isle, with great amenities including tennis courts, private beaches, clubhouse and snackbar, private parks, boat docks and so much more. Conveniently located near some of Newport’s finest beaches, restaurants and shopping, including the new Lido Village.