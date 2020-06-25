11 Vista Lesina

Amenities

An unprecedented level of privacy and extraordinary ocean and city views render this residence one of the finest estates available in the prestigious guard-gated community of Pelican Heights. The professionally designed, approximately 4,800 square foot interior encompasses five bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and an office. From the downstairs wine cellar to the lushly landscaped, award-winning outdoor area with fireplace, spa, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, and radiant panoramic views of Catalina Island, Fashion Island, Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Los Angeles, San Gabriel Mountains...... This approximately 10,000 square foot lot will exceed your highest expectations with the best Fengshui you can ask for.