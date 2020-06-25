All apartments in Newport Beach
11 Vista Lesina
11 Vista Lesina

11 Vista Lesina · No Longer Available
Location

11 Vista Lesina, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pelican Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
range
An unprecedented level of privacy and extraordinary ocean and city views render this residence one of the finest estates available in the prestigious guard-gated community of Pelican Heights. The professionally designed, approximately 4,800 square foot interior encompasses five bedrooms, five-and-one-half baths and an office. From the downstairs wine cellar to the lushly landscaped, award-winning outdoor area with fireplace, spa, outdoor kitchen with BBQ, and radiant panoramic views of Catalina Island, Fashion Island, Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach, Long Beach, Palos Verdes, Los Angeles, San Gabriel Mountains...... This approximately 10,000 square foot lot will exceed your highest expectations with the best Fengshui you can ask for.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Vista Lesina have any available units?
11 Vista Lesina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 11 Vista Lesina have?
Some of 11 Vista Lesina's amenities include dishwasher, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Vista Lesina currently offering any rent specials?
11 Vista Lesina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Vista Lesina pet-friendly?
No, 11 Vista Lesina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 11 Vista Lesina offer parking?
No, 11 Vista Lesina does not offer parking.
Does 11 Vista Lesina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Vista Lesina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Vista Lesina have a pool?
No, 11 Vista Lesina does not have a pool.
Does 11 Vista Lesina have accessible units?
No, 11 Vista Lesina does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Vista Lesina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Vista Lesina has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Vista Lesina have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Vista Lesina does not have units with air conditioning.
