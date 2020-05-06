All apartments in Newport Beach
11 Valore Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 6:13 AM

11 Valore Drive

11 Valore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11 Valore Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92657

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Looking for a great place to live. Look no further. Welcome to the charming community of Altezza and this great *2 bedroom plus den and 3 bath
(*owner is willing to close off the den to become a 3rd bedroom) unit with incredible views to the ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the mountains beyond. There is a large living room with a cozy fireplace on the view. A large balcony runs nearly the width of the unit and is a great place to relax with your favorite beverage and and a great book. The kitchen/dining area is large and open with several wine storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Valore Drive have any available units?
11 Valore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 11 Valore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Valore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Valore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Valore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 11 Valore Drive offer parking?
No, 11 Valore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11 Valore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Valore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Valore Drive have a pool?
No, 11 Valore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11 Valore Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 Valore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Valore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Valore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Valore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Valore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
