11 Valore Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Looking for a great place to live. Look no further. Welcome to the charming community of Altezza and this great *2 bedroom plus den and 3 bath

(*owner is willing to close off the den to become a 3rd bedroom) unit with incredible views to the ocean, downtown Los Angeles and the mountains beyond. There is a large living room with a cozy fireplace on the view. A large balcony runs nearly the width of the unit and is a great place to relax with your favorite beverage and and a great book. The kitchen/dining area is large and open with several wine storage