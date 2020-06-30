All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

11 Colonial Drive

11 Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11 Colonial Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Ford Road

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Located on an elevated lot over the One Ford Road community front lawn with views of Fashion Island twinkling lights, 11 Colonial is a very special place to call home. Offering timeless Eastern Seaboard style with a coveted cul-de-sac location and conveniently close to the Secret Garden, this Stonybrook plan three floor plan features gracious living with formal living and dining rooms, a kitchen that opens to the family room, three bedrooms upstairs including the master suite, and a separate downstairs office with extensive built-ins. The spacious master bathroom includes dual sinks, spa tub and separate shower. The upstairs junior suite has a retreat with built-in desk and cabinets for studying or hanging out with friends. (Retreat could be a 4th bedroom). Another upstairs bedroom with bathroom en suite is perfect for guests. This backyard has it all with a custom playhouse, built-in BBQ and plenty of room to entertain and play. Fabulous location in a peaceful cul-de-sac with a private driveway and attached three-car garage. Guard gated One Ford Road amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, 27-hole putting greens, two swimming pools, wading pool, a clubhouse, basketball, volleyball and croquet courts, rose gardens, and community events such as Fourth of July, Halloween, Winter (with snow!) celebrations, Flying Fish swim team, and so much more! Come Home To One Ford Road!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Colonial Drive have any available units?
11 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 11 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 11 Colonial Drive's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Colonial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 11 Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 11 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Colonial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Colonial Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11 Colonial Drive has a pool.
Does 11 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 11 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Colonial Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

