11 Colonial Drive

Located on an elevated lot over the One Ford Road community front lawn with views of Fashion Island twinkling lights, 11 Colonial is a very special place to call home. Offering timeless Eastern Seaboard style with a coveted cul-de-sac location and conveniently close to the Secret Garden, this Stonybrook plan three floor plan features gracious living with formal living and dining rooms, a kitchen that opens to the family room, three bedrooms upstairs including the master suite, and a separate downstairs office with extensive built-ins. The spacious master bathroom includes dual sinks, spa tub and separate shower. The upstairs junior suite has a retreat with built-in desk and cabinets for studying or hanging out with friends. (Retreat could be a 4th bedroom). Another upstairs bedroom with bathroom en suite is perfect for guests. This backyard has it all with a custom playhouse, built-in BBQ and plenty of room to entertain and play. Fabulous location in a peaceful cul-de-sac with a private driveway and attached three-car garage. Guard gated One Ford Road amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, 27-hole putting greens, two swimming pools, wading pool, a clubhouse, basketball, volleyball and croquet courts, rose gardens, and community events such as Fourth of July, Halloween, Winter (with snow!) celebrations, Flying Fish swim team, and so much more! Come Home To One Ford Road!