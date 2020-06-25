107 Bay Hill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Freshly updated and recently remodeled townhome situated on the 16th fairway of Big Canyon Golf Course. Highly upgraded with Viking range, Subzero refrigerator, new dishwasher, newer windows, built in office area, expanded master closet, new hot water heater, sink and built-ins in garage. Two fireplaces and stone flooring in downstairs. Relocated laundry area from upstairs to garage provides added interior space for a built in office. Carpet upstairs. Patio on golf course on main level and balcony off of master. Due to a more secluded location within the community, layout and lot size, parking is allowed on the driveway bib unlike most other homes in Big Canyon Villas. Resort lifestyle with community pool, exercise room and clubhouse. In the heart of Newport Beach approximately 2 miles to the beach. Minutes to Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport and freeways. No pets and no smoking allowed. Tenant to pay all utilities.