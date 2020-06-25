All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
107 Bay Hill Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

107 Bay Hill Drive

107 Bay Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

107 Bay Hill Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Freshly updated and recently remodeled townhome situated on the 16th fairway of Big Canyon Golf Course. Highly upgraded with Viking range, Subzero refrigerator, new dishwasher, newer windows, built in office area, expanded master closet, new hot water heater, sink and built-ins in garage. Two fireplaces and stone flooring in downstairs. Relocated laundry area from upstairs to garage provides added interior space for a built in office. Carpet upstairs. Patio on golf course on main level and balcony off of master. Due to a more secluded location within the community, layout and lot size, parking is allowed on the driveway bib unlike most other homes in Big Canyon Villas. Resort lifestyle with community pool, exercise room and clubhouse. In the heart of Newport Beach approximately 2 miles to the beach. Minutes to Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport and freeways. No pets and no smoking allowed. Tenant to pay all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Bay Hill Drive have any available units?
107 Bay Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 107 Bay Hill Drive have?
Some of 107 Bay Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Bay Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Bay Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Bay Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 107 Bay Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 107 Bay Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Bay Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Bay Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Bay Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Bay Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 107 Bay Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 107 Bay Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Bay Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Bay Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Bay Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Bay Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Bay Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
