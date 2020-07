101 SCHOLZ PLAZA PH 18

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna

VIEWS. VIEWS, VIEWS. BEAUTIFUL ALL REDONE TWO BEDROOM, TWO BATH MASTER SUITES WITH VIEWS OF OCEAN, BAY, SAN CLEMENTE AND CATALINA ISLAND AND CITY LIGHTS. VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM. PENTHOUSE, THIRD FLOOR WITH NICE SIZE PATIO. GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH STATE OF THE ART REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER. PANTRY FOR BREADS, TOASTER AND COFFEE MAKER. SPICE DRAWS, YOU NAME IT, IT HAS IT. TWO MASTER BEDROOMS, ONE WITH A JACUZZI TUB. ALL NEW WINDOW COVERS, FANS, WASHER DRYER INCLUDED. LARGE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH STORAGE. LARGE CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM AND A LARGE ENTRY CLOSET AS WELL. LIGHT AND BRIGHT. TWO PARKING SIDE BY SIDE IN GARAGE WITH STORAGE. FULL AMENITIES INCLUDE POOL, JACUZZI, BAR B Q GRILLS BY POOL. CLUBHOUSE WITH GYM AND SAUNA. TWO BLOCKS TO BEACH FOR BIKING AND WALKING. FIVE MINUTES TO FASHION ISLAND, LIDO ISLAND, SOUTH COAST PLAZA, HUNTINGTON BEACH AND FREEWAY. WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL FINE DINNING. LOCATION, LOCATION, A MUST SEE!