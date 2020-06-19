All apartments in Murrieta
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

40630 Via Malagas

40630 Via Malagas · (951) 244-1867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40630 Via Malagas, Murrieta, CA 92562

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful 55+ gated community of the Colony. A beautiful single story 2 bedroom home with gated yard, spacious living room with fireplace & wet bar, vaulted ceilings, solid hard wood flooring, granite kitchen & bathroom counter top, plantation shutters, sliding doors in living room, family room and kitchen. A spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling and fan, plus sliding door to private back yard. The master bath has an easy walk-in shower, double sink vanity and walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom is located at the other end of the home with direct bathroom access. Indoor laundry room off the 2-car garage including lots of storage cabinets. HOA pays for front yard watering and landscape maintenance. The community amenities are state of the art pool and spa, gym, clubhouse, tennis court, outdoor BBQ area and lots of social activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40630 Via Malagas have any available units?
40630 Via Malagas has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 40630 Via Malagas have?
Some of 40630 Via Malagas's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40630 Via Malagas currently offering any rent specials?
40630 Via Malagas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40630 Via Malagas pet-friendly?
No, 40630 Via Malagas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 40630 Via Malagas offer parking?
Yes, 40630 Via Malagas does offer parking.
Does 40630 Via Malagas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40630 Via Malagas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40630 Via Malagas have a pool?
Yes, 40630 Via Malagas has a pool.
Does 40630 Via Malagas have accessible units?
No, 40630 Via Malagas does not have accessible units.
Does 40630 Via Malagas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40630 Via Malagas has units with dishwashers.
