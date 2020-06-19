40630 Via Malagas

Amenities

Wonderful 55+ gated community of the Colony. A beautiful single story 2 bedroom home with gated yard, spacious living room with fireplace & wet bar, vaulted ceilings, solid hard wood flooring, granite kitchen & bathroom counter top, plantation shutters, sliding doors in living room, family room and kitchen. A spacious master suite with vaulted ceiling and fan, plus sliding door to private back yard. The master bath has an easy walk-in shower, double sink vanity and walk-in closet. 2nd bedroom is located at the other end of the home with direct bathroom access. Indoor laundry room off the 2-car garage including lots of storage cabinets. HOA pays for front yard watering and landscape maintenance. The community amenities are state of the art pool and spa, gym, clubhouse, tennis court, outdoor BBQ area and lots of social activities.