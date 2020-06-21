All apartments in Murrieta
Find more places like 38367 Pine Creek Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Murrieta, CA
/
38367 Pine Creek Place
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:15 AM

38367 Pine Creek Place

38367 Pine Creek Place · (951) 244-1867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Murrieta
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

38367 Pine Creek Place, Murrieta, CA 92562

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3164 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
This is a Copper Canyon POOL home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac with STUNNING VIEWS of the mountains and canyons.This beautiful home is situated on a 9000 sq. ft lot with a POOL/SPA just in time for summer fun. This home features an elegant kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, custom back splash, island, stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets with lots of storage. Enjoy a cozy family room with fireplace, breakfast nook, formal living and dining room. Relax in your large master retreat with great views, en suite with two walk in closets, large soaking tub and separate shower. The master is located upstairs along with the additional 3 bedrooms, laundry room and a large bonus room. This home sits in an award winning school district, close to shopping and entertainment, the Santa Rosa Plateau nearby with all of its hiking/biking trails, no HOA. Renters insurance in the amount of $300,000 is required by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38367 Pine Creek Place have any available units?
38367 Pine Creek Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 38367 Pine Creek Place have?
Some of 38367 Pine Creek Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38367 Pine Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
38367 Pine Creek Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38367 Pine Creek Place pet-friendly?
No, 38367 Pine Creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 38367 Pine Creek Place offer parking?
No, 38367 Pine Creek Place does not offer parking.
Does 38367 Pine Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38367 Pine Creek Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38367 Pine Creek Place have a pool?
Yes, 38367 Pine Creek Place has a pool.
Does 38367 Pine Creek Place have accessible units?
No, 38367 Pine Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does 38367 Pine Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 38367 Pine Creek Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 38367 Pine Creek Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd
Murrieta, CA 92563
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd
Murrieta, CA 92562
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue
Murrieta, CA 92563
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave
Murrieta, CA 92562

Similar Pages

Murrieta 1 BedroomsMurrieta 2 Bedrooms
Murrieta Apartments with GarageMurrieta Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Murrieta Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity