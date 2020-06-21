38367 Pine Creek Place

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

This is a Copper Canyon POOL home is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac with STUNNING VIEWS of the mountains and canyons.This beautiful home is situated on a 9000 sq. ft lot with a POOL/SPA just in time for summer fun. This home features an elegant kitchen with GRANITE counter tops, custom back splash, island, stainless steel appliances and updated cabinets with lots of storage. Enjoy a cozy family room with fireplace, breakfast nook, formal living and dining room. Relax in your large master retreat with great views, en suite with two walk in closets, large soaking tub and separate shower. The master is located upstairs along with the additional 3 bedrooms, laundry room and a large bonus room. This home sits in an award winning school district, close to shopping and entertainment, the Santa Rosa Plateau nearby with all of its hiking/biking trails, no HOA. Renters insurance in the amount of $300,000 is required by tenant.