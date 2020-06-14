24700 Pantera Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

SUPER CLEAN, BEAUTIFUL, Two Story Cul-de-sac 4 bedroom Single Family home. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED! Located in a highly desirable area of Central Murrieta. The First floor has upgraded tile throughout. One Bedroom and One full bath on First floor! All 3 bathrooms are upgraded with travertine counter-tops and shower. Family room with fireplace also has upgraded Travertine Tiles, leading to a tastefully done Kitchen, built in breakfast bar and eat in kitchen nook, Granite counter-tops and designer back splash. Large formal living room and dining area. Huge Bonus room upstairs has fireplace with travertine tiles and mantle great for entertaining friends or family. CARPETS AND HOME HAVE BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. Large lot with RV Parking.Backyard includes Covered Canopy with Ceiling Fans. Close to award winning schools, shopping and minutes to the freeway.