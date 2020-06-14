All apartments in Murrieta
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:40 PM

24700 Pantera Court

24700 Pantera Court · (951) 973-9333
Location

24700 Pantera Court, Murrieta, CA 92562
Murrieta Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2302 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
SUPER CLEAN, BEAUTIFUL, Two Story Cul-de-sac 4 bedroom Single Family home. INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED! Located in a highly desirable area of Central Murrieta. The First floor has upgraded tile throughout. One Bedroom and One full bath on First floor! All 3 bathrooms are upgraded with travertine counter-tops and shower. Family room with fireplace also has upgraded Travertine Tiles, leading to a tastefully done Kitchen, built in breakfast bar and eat in kitchen nook, Granite counter-tops and designer back splash. Large formal living room and dining area. Huge Bonus room upstairs has fireplace with travertine tiles and mantle great for entertaining friends or family. CARPETS AND HOME HAVE BEEN PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED. Large lot with RV Parking.Backyard includes Covered Canopy with Ceiling Fans. Close to award winning schools, shopping and minutes to the freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24700 Pantera Court have any available units?
24700 Pantera Court has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Murrieta, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Murrieta Rent Report.
What amenities does 24700 Pantera Court have?
Some of 24700 Pantera Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24700 Pantera Court currently offering any rent specials?
24700 Pantera Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24700 Pantera Court pet-friendly?
No, 24700 Pantera Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murrieta.
Does 24700 Pantera Court offer parking?
Yes, 24700 Pantera Court does offer parking.
Does 24700 Pantera Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24700 Pantera Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24700 Pantera Court have a pool?
No, 24700 Pantera Court does not have a pool.
Does 24700 Pantera Court have accessible units?
No, 24700 Pantera Court does not have accessible units.
Does 24700 Pantera Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24700 Pantera Court has units with dishwashers.
