Apartment List
/
CA
/
los altos
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Los Altos, CA with garage

Los Altos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
San Antonio
14 Units Available
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,649
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,510
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Los Altos
1 Unit Available
77 Loucks Avenue
77 Loucks Avenue, Los Altos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1942 sqft
$5750 - Fabulous 3/2.5 Los Altos Home near San Antonio and El Camino Real. - Cal West is proud to present this beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Los Altos! Easy access to Hwy 85, El Camino commute routs.
Results within 1 mile of Los Altos
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Old Mountain View
87 Units Available
Park Place
851 Church St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,147
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,053
990 sqft
Blocks from Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts and Eagle Park. Short drive to Rt. 85. Lush grounds, air-conditioning, granite counters. Pet friendly with 24-hour gym. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
San Antonio
22 Units Available
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,358
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,975
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Miramonte-Springer
20 Units Available
Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,389
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,265
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,346
1115 sqft
Located near Grant Park Plaza and Clarkwood Center, this community features on-site parking, concierge service, a courtyard and business center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, patios/balconies and a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Shoreline West
12 Units Available
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,250
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,450
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Miramonte-Springer
1 Unit Available
1598 Gretel LN
1598 Gretel Lane, Mountain View, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,495
1461 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1598 Gretel LN in Mountain View. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Country Club
1 Unit Available
664 Oakridge DR
664 Oakridge Drive, Loyola, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,700
2099 sqft
This beautiful multi-million dollar Los Altos home, remodeled in 2012, is on a 21,500sf lot in a cul de sac street near Los Altos Golf & Country Club.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10161 Prado Vista Avenue
10161 Prado Vista Avenue, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1584 sqft
Find Tranquility in this Cupertino Single Family Home for Rent! - Step inside this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home in the heart of Silicon Valley. Lush landscaping greets you in the front yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
1 Unit Available
2467 Betlo Ave
2467 Betlo Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1140 sqft
Being renovated, beautiful single accessible-home for long term lease (1 year minimum) , with ramp & grab bars in hall way & in bathrooms, new kitchen appliance, new hard wood flooring, 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with tub, 1 with shower), fruit

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
De Anza
1 Unit Available
1230 Lynn Way
1230 Lynn Way, Sunnyvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1151 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bed 1 Bath Sunnyvale Home - Cherry Chase! - This beautifully updated 3 bed 1 bath home features 1,151 square feet on a 5,000 square foot lot.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
496 W Charleston Road #202
496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1401 sqft
BY Appointment - Rogers & Rogers is pleased to present this beautiful condo home in a premium Palo Alto / Charleston Meadow neighborhood - Generous 3BR / 2BA - washer / dryer in unit with extra storage! Large bedrooms and a walk-in closet

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Grant-Sylvan Park
1 Unit Available
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo, Mountain View, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2493 sqft
1299 Cuernavaca Circulo Available 07/15/20 Spacious 4-bedroom Home for rent in the Cuernavaca Community-$6,500/mo. - Tenant Planet is proud to present this luxurious 4 bedroom home for rent in Mountain View.
Results within 5 miles of Los Altos
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
43 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,569
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lakewood
30 Units Available
Encasa
550 E Weddell Dr, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,710
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,855
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
1190 sqft
Conveniently situated less than one mile from Moffett Park business district. Stylishly appointed apartments with modern interior finishes situated in a community boasting resort-style swimming pools and spas, fitness centers, outdoor lounges and bark parks.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Moffett-Whisman
28 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,361
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,325
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
12 Units Available
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,105
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,980
1119 sqft
Offers easy access to the San Francisco Bay Area. One- and two-bedroom residences with designer accents and finishes. Two-story fitness center and resort-inspired swimming pool for convenient workouts. Secure underground parking and bike racks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
City Center
11 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,407
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Washington
4 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
$2,967
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,256
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,650
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Heritage District
28 Units Available
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,815
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,856
1402 sqft
.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ponderosa
13 Units Available
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,799
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,946
950 sqft
Near Sunken Garden Golf Course, schools and public transportation. Recently-renovated, smoke-free, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available. One underground parking space included in lease. Pool.
City Guide for Los Altos, CA

Los Altos is to California what the Eiffel Tower is to Paris; a showpiece of a place with breathtaking scenery, spectacular weather and an icon in its own right.

Located in the county of Santa Clara, Loa Altos boasts a population of 28,976, based on information from the 2010 census. Prepared for the potential cost? Good, let’s move on to the little details.

Preparing for Your Move

Practically all landlords will require a security deposit and a minimum of the first month’s rent from prospective renters. This shouldn’t be a problem for you if you’ve heeded the advice to have some money ready for this eventuality. Competition for vacant rental properties in Los Altos is fierce because the available vacant apartments are only a paltry 2%. This means you must have your security deposit and rent ready so that you can hand them over to the rental manager as soon as you conclude your negotiations to move into the apartment of your choice. Seriously, you won’t have too much time to go and think things over, since the probability that other people are interested in the same apartment is quite high. In other words, if you snooze, you will lose.

Prioritize

Which brings us to the next point – prioritize. Prepare a list of all of the essentials you want in your rental property to help you narrow down the apartments that will either work for you, or not. For instance, your list might contain 10 things you want in your apartment, such as adequate parking space, close proximity to nearest public transit and so on. Realistically, the apartment you find might not meet all of these requirements, but if the majority of the items on your list check off, then you might have a keeper. Also, if you are using the services of an estate agent, this list will certainly help in narrowing down suitable apartments.

Credit Checks

Most landlords will run a background and credit check as part of your rental application process. If your credit is below par, you might need a co-signee or guarantor to help secure that apartment.

Always walk through the apartments and the neighborhood, as a sort of inspection to see if the place is all it’s cracked up to be.

Having trouble with Craigslist Los Altos? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Los Altos, CA

Los Altos apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Los Altos 1 BedroomsLos Altos 2 BedroomsLos Altos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLos Altos 3 BedroomsLos Altos Apartments with Balcony
Los Altos Apartments with GarageLos Altos Apartments with GymLos Altos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLos Altos Apartments with ParkingLos Altos Apartments with Pool
Los Altos Apartments with Washer-DryerLos Altos Dog Friendly ApartmentsLos Altos Furnished ApartmentsLos Altos Luxury PlacesLos Altos Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CABrentwood, CAGilroy, CAHercules, CAEl Cerrito, CAMarina, CAMorgan Hill, CA
Pinole, CASan Pablo, CASan Carlos, CAEast Palo Alto, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CACapitola, CATiburon, CASausalito, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Los Altos

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley