Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

232 Apartments for rent in Palo Alto, CA with garage

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
8 Units Available
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,004
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,661
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Midtown Palo Alto
43 Units Available
Parker Palo Alto
1094 Tanland Dr, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,736
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,891
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,360
1347 sqft
Recently refurbished apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and private balconies. Next to Greer Park, with access to the 402 and 101 freeways. Downtown Palo Alto and Stanford Shopping Center offer plenty of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown North
10 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,050
525 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown North
4 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
Palo Alto Place
565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,450
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated conveniently close to Stanford University, this Bay Area apartment complex features gourmet kitchens, private terraces, spacious ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Community benefits include 24-hour maintenance, online portal, clubhouse and pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
250 Hawthorne AVE
250 Hawthorne Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
726 sqft
This rarely available perfectly located two-bedroom apartment has it all: an attached one-car garage with an additional dedicated space, communal patio, common laundry facilities off of the garage and lovely hardwood floors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
332 Cowper Street
332 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedrooms PLUS Third Floor Home Office! - Downtown Location, Privacy, Space and Style.....this condo has it all. Enter this fabulous end unit townhome and you are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted walls.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South of Midtown
1 Unit Available
3158 Emerson Street
3158 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
850 sqft
3158 Emerson Street Available 06/26/20 Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto - Contemporary 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Eichler in Palo Alto. Pristine condition! New modern kitchen, exposed wood roof ceiling, fireplace and vintage hardwood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Palo Verde
1 Unit Available
3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA 94303, USA
3700 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
1326 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee16beaf74a115e2801b69b 5-star condition 3BR & 3BA townhome in a perfect location with all tasteful and artsy furniture, brand new appliances, kitchenware.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
South of Midtown
1 Unit Available
3378 Saint Michael Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94306
3378 Saint Michael Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
2251 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee13856f74a115e2801b5d0 This is a beautiful home in desirable Midtown neighborhood 4 bedrooms and 4.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Charleston Meadow
1 Unit Available
496 W Charleston Road #202
496 West Charleston Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
1401 sqft
BY Appointment - Rogers & Rogers is pleased to present this beautiful condo home in a premium Palo Alto / Charleston Meadow neighborhood - Generous 3BR / 2BA - washer / dryer in unit with extra storage! Large bedrooms and a walk-in closet

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Leland Manor - Embarcadero Oaks - Garland Drive
1 Unit Available
2371 Ross Road
2371 Ross Road, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1445 sqft
2371 Ross Road Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath Palo Alto Home - Very Centrally Located! - Available 7/1/20 - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bed/2 Bath Detached Single Family Palo Alto Home! This completely remodeled home features

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palo Verde
1 Unit Available
3724 Heron Way
3724 Heron Way, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1605 sqft
Beautiful 3bed/2.5bath townhouse for rent in Palo Alto, near 101 & San Antonio - Spacious 3bed/2.5bath townhouse available for immediate rent. Convenient location with easy access to shops, restaurants, parks, trails, golf & more.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
665 Towle Way
665 Towle Way, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,500
2713 sqft
Spacious 5 Beds, 3 Bath Home in Heart of Midtown Neighborhood - This is a wonderfully updated home in Heart of Midtown 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms Master suite Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace Remodeled kitchen with granite

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
420 Tennyson Ave.
420 Tennyson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,400
1104 sqft
Fabulous Vintage Old Palo Charmer, Great PA schools, easy commute location, wonderful neighborhood! - CHARMING vintage home, in Old Palo Alto. Spacious living room with gas fireplace features large, arched windows that bring in floods of light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
430 Webster Street
430 Webster Street, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,690
Available 07/01/20 LUXURIOUS 2-Level Condo AMAZING DOWNTOWN LOCATION - Property Id: 136543 IN THE HEART OF Downtown Palo Alto, 1/2 block from University Ave in downtown! Luxurious Condominium Building * 4 Bedrooms * 3 Bathrooms * ~1800 square

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Evergreen Park
1 Unit Available
409 Leland Avenue
409 Leland Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
967 sqft
Charming 2br/1ba Palo Alto Home with Huge Backyard! - Located in the Evergreen Park neighborhood, this 2br/1ba home could be yours! This beautiful property is located just 10 minutes away from downtown Palo Alto, 5 minutes away from the California

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
843 Marshall Drive
843 Marshall Drive, Palo Alto, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,100
1591 sqft
Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto - Charming 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Eichler in Palo Alto.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Community Center
1 Unit Available
960 Hutchinson Ave
960 Hutchinson Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
- Charming single family home in Palo Alto 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom Fully furnished Master bedroom with queen size bed 2nd bedroom with twin size bunk bed plus desk Cozy living room Eat in Kitchen with all updated appliances Washer and dryer

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Midtown Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
786 Marion Avenue
786 Marion Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2491 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Highly Desirable Midtown Neighborhood! 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Open living room with gas fireplace Dining room area with access to side patio area Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances leading
Results within 1 mile of Palo Alto
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:25am
$
San Antonio
18 Units Available
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
44 Units Available
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,840
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,138
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
65 Units Available
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,880
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,030
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,177
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
25 Units Available
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$3,521
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,867
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palo Alto, CA

Palo Alto apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

