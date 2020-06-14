217 Apartments for rent in Menlo Park, CA with garage

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,437
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,921
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,623
1249 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown Menlo Park
16 Units Available
Six50 Live
650 Live Oak Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,330
591 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,950
1582 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$9,115
1743 sqft
Welcome Home to Six50Live! DOWNTOWN LUXURY LIVING With premium finishes and well-designed living spaces, every residence at Six50Live delivers unparalleled luxury and comfort to compliment your active life.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Downtown Menlo Park
1 Unit Available
919 Fremont Place
919 Fremont Place, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2015 sqft
Located in Downtown Menlo Park this two-story townhouse was designed by Pacific Peninsula Architecture. Located at the end of quiet cul-de-sac this unit is one of four on the property. High end finishes throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Central Menlo Park
1 Unit Available
1311 Hobart ST
1311 Hobart Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1930 sqft
Located on a quiet street in a most desirable neighborhood of West Menlo Park, this newly updated three bed, two bath home (with bonus library!) is bright and spacious with a beautiful pool, spa, sauna and deck for outdoor living.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flood Park Triangle
1 Unit Available
1011 Greenwood Drive
1011 Greenwood Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,250
2360 sqft
Lovely Home in Suburban Park! - Excellent opportunity in a very desirable Menlo Park neighborhood! This updated home features the following: Hardwood Floors throughout first floor.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
810 Monte Rosa Drive
810 Monte Rosa Drive, Menlo Park, CA
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
2930 sqft
810 Monte Rosa Drive Available 07/08/20 Spacious Home in Sharon Heights! - This beautiful home is fully renovated with a total of six bedrooms and five bathrooms. Located in great Sharon Heights neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2180 sqft
2449 Sharon Oaks Drive Available 07/01/20 Near Sand Hill and Stanford! Beautifully Remodeled! Sharon Oaks Neighborhood! - This lovely 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is located in the desirable Sharon Oaks neighborhood of West Menlo Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South of Seminary-Vintage Oaks
1 Unit Available
270 Gloria Circle
270 Gloria Circle, Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2640 sqft
270 Gloria Circle Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 bedroom/3 bathroom home in Menlo Park - Coming soon for July 1st, 2020! Don't miss this 4 bed/3 bath luxury home in the heart of Menlo Park! Dramatic ceilings accent the open concept kitchen, living

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1054 Pine Street
1054 Pine Street, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,690
1355 sqft
Beautiful 2BR/1.5BA Townhouse in Central Menlo Park location! - Dont miss this completely remodeled 2 bedrooms/1.5 bathroom townhouse in a retreat-like setting.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
The Willows
1 Unit Available
228 Robin Way
228 Robin Way, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1200 sqft
3BR/1BA House w/ detached garage - -1,200 soft - 3 bedrooms -1 full bath -Kitchen: water heater, dishwasher, microwave/vent, sink/faucet, in-sink garbage disposal, French door fridge, oven/stove -In-house washer/dryer -Detached garage -Double pane

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Allied Arts
1 Unit Available
823 College Avenue
823 College Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4000 sqft
823 College Avenue Available 06/17/20 Luxury Living Near Downtown Menlo Park - Coming soon for 6 month lease! This beautiful home offers the comfort of modern finishes and spacious interiors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Willows
1 Unit Available
212 Haight St
212 Haight Street, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Open concept home, w/ central AC + large backyard - Property Id: 293398 Quiet, family friendly street: spacious and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Menlo Park available July 1st.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Belle Haven
1 Unit Available
610 Hamilton Avenue
610 Hamilton Avenue, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
910 sqft
Nicely remodeled home with an open concept living space. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar. Bathroom remodeled with recessed lights and crown molding throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
The Willows
1 Unit Available
190 East Okeefe Street - 1, #7
190 E Okeefe St, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,100
1420 sqft
Quiet townhouse located at rear of a beautiful tree-lined Mack Terrace Community 3 bedrooms 2.

1 of 27

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sharon Height
1 Unit Available
178 Sand Hill Circle
178 Sand Hill Circle, Menlo Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1830 sqft
Updated Home in Sharon Heights with a View of the Golf Course - Available for 6 month lease only. Located in Sharon Heights, with a View of the Golf Course off your back patio.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown North
10 Units Available
Mia
535 Everett Ave, Palo Alto, CA
Studio
$3,050
525 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
Friendly Acres
8 Units Available
Avenue Two
1107 2nd Ave, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,205
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,452
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
943 sqft
Upscale building with access to 101 freeway. Community amenities include media room, 24-hour gym, game room, clubhouse, pool, parking and pool table. Recently renovated units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Downtown North
4 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartment Homes
325 Hawthorne Ave, Palo Alto, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,795
455 sqft
Situated in the heart of Palo Alto, this complex is just a mile from Stanford. Amenities in this complex include an on-site laundry room, assigned parking and plenty of storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
250 Hawthorne AVE
250 Hawthorne Avenue, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
726 sqft
This rarely available perfectly located two-bedroom apartment has it all: an attached one-car garage with an additional dedicated space, communal patio, common laundry facilities off of the garage and lovely hardwood floors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Friendly Acres
1 Unit Available
953 Fifteenth Avenue
953 15th Avenue, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
This newly renovated Home has a fenced and gated landscaped yard with grass, plants and sprinklers system w/ timer that has professionally done. Stepping stones leading to a BBQ patio area in the yard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Menlo Oaks
1 Unit Available
890 Berkeley Avenue
890 Berkeley Avenue, San Mateo County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
5900 sqft
890 Berkeley Avenue Available 08/01/20 Stunning Home In Menlo Oaks - Stunning modern newly built partially furnished house located in desirable Menlo Oaks neighborhood, available starting August 1, 2020. This luxury spacious 5- bedroom/5.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown North
1 Unit Available
332 Cowper Street
332 Cowper Street, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,350
1572 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedrooms PLUS Third Floor Home Office! - Downtown Location, Privacy, Space and Style.....this condo has it all. Enter this fabulous end unit townhome and you are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors and freshly painted walls.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Palo Alto
1 Unit Available
2162 Ralmar Avenue
2162 Ralmar Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
940 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
1950 Palo Alto way
1950 Palo Alto Way, West Menlo Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
1550 sqft
Available 07/01/20 4 bdrm/2 bath house close to Stanford - Property Id: 61854 1950 Palo Alto way, Menlo park, CA Cozy 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on west Menlo park close to stanford, 280, downtown menlo park. Detached garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Menlo Park, CA

Menlo Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

