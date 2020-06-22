505 Cypress Point Dr

Amenities
Modern newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in young and vibrant Mountain View Downtown. Walking distance to restaurants, Caltrain station, farmers market, Stevens Creek Trail entrance, gas station. 2 mins drive to Safeway, Gold's Gym, 85/101 Freeways, Google/NASA/Microsoft/Linkedin etc. New paint with accent walls, New hardwood floor, Crystal Chandeliers, recess LED lighting, stainless steel appliances. Balcony overlooking on quiet street. In downtown area yet peaceful living with lot of trees in complex. Complex has swimming pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, entertainment area with pool table.
variable lease options:
$3295/month. 6 months.
$2995/month. 12 months.
Security deposit = one month rent
Following utilities included :
Water/Hot-Water/Garbage/Sewer