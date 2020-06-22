All apartments in Mountain View
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:17 AM

505 Cypress Point Dr

505 Cypress Point Drive · (347) 379-0197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 Cypress Point Drive, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 87 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
cats allowed
Modern newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in young and vibrant Mountain View Downtown. Walking distance to restaurants, Caltrain station, farmers market, Stevens Creek Trail entrance, gas station. 2 mins drive to Safeway, Gold's Gym, 85/101 Freeways, Google/NASA/Microsoft/Linkedin etc. New paint with accent walls, New hardwood floor, Crystal Chandeliers, recess LED lighting, stainless steel appliances. Balcony overlooking on quiet street. In downtown area yet peaceful living with lot of trees in complex. Complex has swimming pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts, entertainment area with pool table.

variable lease options:
$3295/month. 6 months.
$2995/month. 12 months.

Security deposit = one month rent

Following utilities included :
Water/Hot-Water/Garbage/Sewer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Cypress Point Dr have any available units?
505 Cypress Point Dr has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Cypress Point Dr have?
Some of 505 Cypress Point Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Cypress Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
505 Cypress Point Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Cypress Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Cypress Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 505 Cypress Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 505 Cypress Point Dr does offer parking.
Does 505 Cypress Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Cypress Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Cypress Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 505 Cypress Point Dr has a pool.
Does 505 Cypress Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 505 Cypress Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Cypress Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Cypress Point Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Cypress Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Cypress Point Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
